MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lead Saudi lower, most other Gulf markets dip

* Saudi snaps 3-day winning streak * Yansab slides on poor Q3 earnings * Financials weak in Egypt * Emirates NBD extends losses By Ateeq Shariff Oct 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market retreated on Monday, snapping a three-day winning streak and hurt by falls in banking shares, while other major Gulf markets mostly ended lower. The Saudi index closed down 0.3% with Al Rajhi Bank shedding 1% and Riyad Bank dropping 2.5%. Yanbu National Petrochemicals (Yansab) was the top loser on the index, down 3.6%. The Company’s profit more than halved in the third quarter, compared with the same period last year. Saudi Arabian consumer prices fell in September compared with a year earlier for the ninth month in a row, but at the slowest pace so far this year, government data showed on Monday. Separately, Saudi Aramco ( IPO-ARMO.SE