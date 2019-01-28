Market News
MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Saudi, blue-chips elevate major Gulf markets

Ateeq Shariff

    * Saudi hits highest level since Aug 2015
    * Advanced Petrochemical rises after FY results
    * Doha Bank plunges after FY profit declines
    * IHC jumps after board resolves to buy PAL Cooling

    Jan 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose sharply
on Monday to a three- and-a-half year high boosted by blue-chip
bank shares, while Dubai was buoyed by financials and real
estate stocks.
    Saudi Arabia's index rose 1.4 percent to its highest
since Aug. 2015, with Al Rajhi Bank adding 2.2 percent
and Riyad Bank increasing 4.2 percent. 
    Saudi exchange data released late on Sunday showed that
foreigners were the net-buyers of 958.3 million riyals ($256
million) of stocks last week.
    Market heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries Corp
gained 1.7 percent despite posting a 12.4 percent profit drop in
the fourth quarter from a year earlier, citing lower average
selling prices and a decrease in the share of results of
associates.
    Advanced Petrochemical increased two percent after
posting an increase in its full year net profit. The company
reported net profit after zakat and tax of 717 million riyals
($191.18 million) compared with 631.1 million riyals a year
earlier.
    But Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance Co fell 2.1
percent. The firm said its shareholders approved a capital
increase to 241.9 million riyals from 150 million riyals as part
of its offer to buy Al Ahlia For Cooperative Insurance
. Al Ahlia fell 1.8 percent.
    In Dubai, the index rose 1.2 percent to enjoy its
biggest one-day gain in a month, aided partly by a rise in its
weak property stocks.
    Dubai Islamic Bank added 2.5 percent. The largest
Islamic lender in the United Arab Emirates said its board will
discuss its full-year earnings on Jan. 30.
    The Emirate's largest listed-developer Emaar Properties
 was up 1.7 percent and DAMAC Properties
closed 5.8 percent higher.
    The Egyptian blue-chip index was up 0.7 percent,
helped by a 17.5 percent jump in Global Telecom Holding
. The stock has been rising after its major shareholder
VEON Ltd said it was considering taking it private.
    The Abu Dhabi index added 0.6 percent, helped by
First Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates' biggest lender,
which increased 1.1 percent.
    International Holding jumped 7.4 percent after the
firm said it would initiate discussions required for the
acquisition of PAL Cooling.
    Qatar's blue-chip index increased 0.3 percent as real
estate firm, United Development Company was up 3.2
percent.
    But Doha Bank slipped six percent, reporting a
decline in its full-year net profit.

 SAUDI ARABIA  The index         added 1.4 pct to 8,624 points
 DUBAI         The index          rose 1.2 pct to 2,571 points
 QATAR         The index        gained 0.3 pct to 10,705
               points
 ABU DHABI     The index        added 0.6 pct to 5,051 points
 EGYPT         The index          added 0.7 percent to 13,911
               points
 KUWAIT        The index        lost 0.6 pct to 5,394 points
 OMAN          The index        fell 0.2 pct to 4,160 points
 BAHRAIN       The index        was down 0.8 pct at 1,379
               points
 
($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)
