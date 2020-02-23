Market News
MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks weigh on Saudi, Dubai as most major Gulf markets fall

Maqsood Alam

    * All Saudi banks decline
    * Aramco closes up at 34.05 riyals
    * Emirates NBD weighs on Dubai
    * Mesaieed Petrochemical slips on profit decline

    Feb 23 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets fell on
Sunday, with Saudi Arabia hurt by losses in banking shares that
outweighed gains in Saudi Aramco and Emirates NBD dragging the
Dubai index lower.
    Saudi Arabia's benchmark index closed down 0.3% as
Saudi Telecom dropped 2% and the country's largest
lender National Commercial Bank fell 1.3%.
    But the index was supported by Saudi Aramco, which
rose 1.2% in its straight fifth session of gains.
    The oil group received regulatory approval to develop Saudi
Arabia's Jafurah non-associated gas field, which would produce
some 550,000 barrels per day of gas liquids and condensates.

    Separately, Reuters reported on Friday through sources that
Aramco is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust approval for
its $69 billion buy of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries
Corp (SABIC). SABIC was up 0.6%. 
    The Dubai index was down 0.7%, with its biggest
lender Emirates NBD declining 2.3%. Air Arabia
 lost 3.2%. 
    The board of Emirates NBD approved a 0.40 per share dividend
for 2019, similar to a year earlier, though its net profit last
year surged 44% to 14.5 billion dirhams ($3.95 billion).

    The Qatari index closed down 0.4% after three days of
gains. 
    Qatar International Islamic Bank fell 2.2%, while
Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding shed 2.1% after its
full-year net profit declined more than a 14% to 1.2 billion
riyals ($329.6 million).
    Ooredoo lost 1.3%. The telecom firm said it had
begun an investigation into allegations surrounding an expulsion
order issued by Algerian authorities against Ooredoo Algeria’s
chief executive.
    In Abu Dhabi, the index edged up 0.2% as market
heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank added 1%.
    In Egypt, the blue-chip index ticked down 0.2% on
the first day of trading after the central bank on Thursday kept
key interest rates unchanged, holding its deposit rate at 13.25%
and its lending rate at 12.25%.
    Tobacco firm Eastern Company lost 1.3% and Elswedy
Electric was down 1.9%. 
    
      
 SAUDI ARABIA          was down 0.3% to 7,983 points
 ABU DHABI            edged up 0.2% to 5,042 points
 DUBAI                  lost 0.7% to 2,718 points
 QATAR                was down 0.4% to 9,898 points
 EGYPT                  down 0.2% to 13,688 points
 BAHRAIN              was flat at 1,669 points
 OMAN                 gained 0.1% to 4,197 points
 KUWAIT               was down 0.3% to 6,849 points
 
    
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals)

 (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)
