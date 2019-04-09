MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai continues rally, most major Gulf markets mixed

* Dubai Investments nears 5-month high * First Abu Dhabi Bank slides after Qatar's lawsuit * Saudi's Walaa soars on FY dividend, capital increase * Kuwait index retreats from highest level since 2016 By Ateeq Shariff April 9 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market edged up on Tuesday stretching its rally for the ninth consecutive session, aided by its industrial and financial shares, while trading was mixed across other major Gulf markets. The Dubai index closed 0.2 percent higher, with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications rising 1.6 percent. Dubai Investments rose 2 percent to reach its highest level since November. On Sunday, the firm signed an $86 million contract with ABB Industries to commission a new Dubai Electricity and Water Authority substation. United Arab Emirates' Finablr said it expects to register to launch an initial public offering in London. The payments and foreign exchange firm said that the deal could raise at least $200 million. The Abu Dhabi index traded flat with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country's largest lender, slipping 0.7 percent. Qatar filed lawsuits against three lenders including First Abu Dhabi Bank, accusing them of causing damage to the tune of billions of dollars to its economy by what it called overseas currency manipulation in the wake of an Arab boycott in 2017. National Bank Of Fujairah jumped 11.9 percent. On Sunday, the lender said that it launched a representative office in Antwerp. Saudi Arabia's index inched up 0.1 percent, with Walaa Cooperative Insurance surging 9.9 percent after the insurer announced a full-year dividend of 1 riyal ($0.27) per share and proposed a capital increase to 528 million riyals from 440 million by way of a bonus shares issue. United Electronics Co gained 4.6 percent after posting a rise in its first-quarter net profit and sales. The Qatari index edged down 0.1 percent, led by a 2.8 percent fall in Mesaieed Petrochemical. Qatar National Bank reported a first-quarter net profit of 3.56 billion riyals ($978 million), a 4 percent rise. At the time of the announcement the market was shut and the stock was flat. The Egyptian index slipped 0.2 percent as most of its blue-chip stocks pressured the index. Egypt Kuwait Holding was down 1.1 percent and Palm Hills Developments closed 4.6 percent lower. Kuwait's index dropped 1.6 percent to retreat from its highest level since 2016, as it was pulled down by bank shares. Kuwait Finance House fell 2.7 percent and Ahli United Bank declined 2.8 percent. SAUDI The index was up 0.1 pct to 9,048 points ARABIA ABU DHABI The index was flat at 5,076 points DUBAI The index rose 0.2 pct to 2,802 points QATAR The index slid 0.1 pct to 10,218 points EGYPT The index fell 0.2 pct to 15,089 points BAHRAIN The index declined 0.4 pct to 1,441 points OMAN The index was flat at 3,972 points KUWAIT The index dropped 1.6 pct to 6,105 points ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Keith Weir)