MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai gains, led by Emaar; Qatar slips to four-month low

    * Emaar Properties and units lift Dubai index on Q4 earnings
    * Air Arabia drops to near 6-year low 
    * 16 of 20 stocks on Qatar's index slip 
    * Qatar's Gulf International slumps after posting FY loss

    By Shakeel Ahmad and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan
    Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dubai stocks rose on Thursday as earnings
at Emaar-linked companies lifted its battered real estate
shares, while Qatar's market was pulled down to a four-month low
by a sell-off in its blue-chip firms.
    In Dubai, the index rose 1.7 percent, helped by
gains in the emirate's largest listed developer, Emaar
Properties and its units, Emaar Development
 and Emaar Malls.
    Emaar Properties, Dubai's biggest listed property company, 
gained 6.5 percent. It beat expectations to post a 27 percent
rise in its fourth-quarter profit after market close.  
    Emaar Development rose 9.5 percent after its fourth-quarter
profit and revenue more than doubled. Its margins remained
steady for the year, suggesting cost efficiencies, as asset
prices continue to fall in Dubai, Arqaam Capital said, even as
it said outlook for full-year 2019 is "likely not that bright".
    Emaar Malls rose 6 percent after reporting a 2.1 percent
gain in its fourth-quarter net profit.
    In 2018, the Dubai index fell more than 25 percent to become
the world's worst-performing major stock market in local
currency terms, led by declining real estate stocks. 
    Dubai property prices have fallen from their mid-2014 peak,
hurting earnings of developers and forcing construction and
engineering companies to cut jobs and halt expansion plans.
    "Some good names were punished due to low investor
confidence, but since fourth-quarter numbers for blue-chips like
Emaar and its units were impressive and above expectations, the
negative scenario could be out of investors' minds," said Tariq
Qaqish, managing director at the asset-management division of
Mena Corp Financial Services.
     But Air Arabia dropped 6.1 percent to its lowest
since April, 2013 after posting a full-year loss, hurt by
impairments linked to its exposure to collapsed private equity
firm Abraaj.
    Qatar's index fell for a seventh straight day,
declining 2.4 percent to its lowest since October 2018. The
Middle East's second-largest petrochemical maker, Industries
Qatar, fell 5.9 percent, its worst day since March
2018.
    Qatar performed well in 2018 as companies raised limits on
foreign ownership of their shares; the index had jumped 21
percent, making it one of the world's best-performing markets.
    But the impact of higher ownership limits appears to have
faded away with the index falling 2.4 percent year-to-date.
    Most of Qatar's heavyweights closed in the red last week,
with Qatari nationals being net sellers, according to a SICO
Research note. 
    Gulf International Services slumped 9.4 percent
after reporting a full-year loss compared with a profit a year
earlier. The firm did not recommend a dividend for 2018.
    The Abu Dhabi index was up 0.2 percent. The emirate's
biggest developer, Aldar Properties, climbed 11.5
percent for its best one-day gain since 2014. It proposed a
full-year dividend of 14 fils per share, up from 12 fils a year
earlier.
    Egypt's blue-chip index rose 0.2 percent as
Commercial International Bank gained 1.7 percent and
Arabia Cotton Ginning increased 3.4 percent on higher
standalone profit and revenue for the half-year. 
    Saudi Arabia's index edged up 0.1 percent with Saudi
National Commercial Bank adding 0.7 percent and Savola
Group, its largest food products company, gaining 1.8
percent.

    
 SAUDI       The index         edged up 0.1 pct to 8,626 points
 ARABIA      
 DUBAI       The index          rose 1.7 pct to 2,534 points
 ABU DHABI   The index        rose 0.2 pct to 5,036 points
 QATAR       The index        fell 2.4 pct to 9,942 points
 EGYPT       The index          rose 0.2 pct to 14,984 points
 KUWAIT      The index        fell 0.9 pct to 5,420 points
 OMAN        The index        was down 0.1 pct at 4,109 points
 BAHRAIN     The index        was down 0.2 pct to 1,372 points
 
   

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

