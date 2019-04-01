MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai hits 4-month high, top lender elevates Egypt

* Emirates NBD hits highest level since May 2018 * El Sewedy gains after government contract * Saudi hovers around 4-year high * Saudi insurers CHUBB, Al Sagr climb on FY results By Ateeq Shariff April 1 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market hit a four-month high on Monday, partly lifted by its largest lender Emirates NBD as one of its businesses prepares to list on the London Stock Exchange, while Egypt was boosted by its top lender Commercial International Bank. The Dubai index rose 2.4 percent with Emirates NBD climbing 4.5 percent to a 10-month high. Payments processor Network International said shares in its Initial Public Offering (IPO) would be priced at between 395 pence and 465 pence each, implying a valuation of between 1.9 billion pounds and 2.3 billion pounds ($2.5-3.0 billion). Emirates NBD is the major shareholder in the firm, holding about 51 percent. The IPO will comprise the secondary sale of shares by Emirates and WP/GA Dubai IV B.V. Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest listed-developer, rose 4 percent and Dubai Financial Market gained 6 percent in active trade. The latter signed a memorandum of understanding with National Bonds Corp (NBC) to establish efficient trading of NBC's sharia-compliant savings bonds through its brokerage firms. The Egyptian blue-chip index rose 1.5 percent with Commercial International Bank increasing 5.3 percent. El Sewedy Electric closed 4.1 percent higher. The company said its consortium with Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems was awarded a contract worth about $550 million from the Sharjah Electricity And Water Authority. The Saudi index continued its winning streak for the sixth straight session, gaining 0.9 percent, to reach its highest level since August 2015. Al Rajhi Bank added 1.9 percent and National Commercial Bank, the country's largest lender, rose 1.8 percent. CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance added 4.4 percent after posting a jump in its full-year net profit and gross written premiums. Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance was also up 0.9 percent after reporting a rise in its full-year net profit. In Qatar, the index added 0.5 percent with Commercial Bank adding 4.4 percent, reaching its highest level in nearly three and a half year. On March 20, the lender's shareholders approved the split of par value of its shares to be one riyal instead of 10 riyals. Qatar Fuel and Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding are now eligible for MSCI's emerging market index inclusion in May, which is expected to result in passive inflows of $240 million and $230 million respectively, Arqaam Capital said. Mesaieed closed 1.4 percent higher while Qatar Fuel traded flat. Abu Dhabi's index slid 0.4 percent with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank declining 0.5 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was down 0.8 percent for the third session after it traded ex-dividend on Thursday. SAUDI ARABIA The index rose 0.9 pct to 8,897 points ABU DHABI The index fell 0.4 pct to 5,055 points DUBAI The index jumped 2.4 pct to 2,697 points QATAR The index added 0.5 pct to 10,155 points EGYPT The index was up 1.5 pct at 14,954 points KUWAIT The index gained 0.3 pct to 6,003 points OMAN The index dropped 0.6 pct to 3,961 points BAHRAIN The index slid 0.9 pct to 1,400 points ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)