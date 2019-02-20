Market News
February 20, 2019 / 1:36 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai lifted by real estate as Gulf gains on global rally

Shakeel Ahmad

4 Min Read

    * Dubai enjoys best day since June 2017
    * All property firms rise in Dubai
    * 10 of 11 Saudi banks rise
    * Banks strong in Qatar
    * Egypt's Orascom continues to rise on possible investment
in
North Korea 

    By Shakeel Ahmad
    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Dubai's main stock index closed at a
two-and-half-month high on Wednesday after strong fourth-quarter
earnings from real estate companies last week triggered six days
of gains. 
     All major Gulf bourses were driven higher by a wider stocks
rally on hopes of progress in trade talks between the United
States and China.
    Dubai's index ended 2.6 percent higher at 2,632
points, its highest since December 2018, led by Emaar Properties
, Emaar Malls and Emaar Development
, which have risen in recent sessions.
    The emirate's biggest listed developer surged 6.2 percent in
its heaviest trading volume since Dec. 2017. Emaar Malls jumped
6.1 percent and Emaar Development rose 3.1 percent. 
    Other property stocks such as DAMAC Properties
and Arabtec gained 4.8 percent and 5 percent
respectively. 
    The Dubai index fell more than 25 percent in 2018 to become
the world's worst-performing major stock market in local
currency terms, led by declining real estate stocks as Dubai
property prices fell from their mid-2014 peak.
    Nishit Lakhotia, head of research at SICO Bank, said the
rises were possibly driven by short covering, especially on
stocks that have dragged on the index such as Emaar Malls and
DAMAC Properties.
    "We believe there is a certain level of risk appetite
getting built into fund managers to buy the high beta names with
strong yield but have been over sold," Lakhotia said, adding
that the UAE market was the only one within the GCC offering
high yield, value and also earnings growth.
    Saudi Arabia's index was up 0.6 percent. Banks,
which were hard hit in the last three sessions, led the gains
with 10 of the market's 11 banks rising. 
    Samba Financial Group added 3.2 percent and Riyad
Bank gained 2.3 percent.
    The Qatari index rose 1 percent after a recent spate
of selling. The Gulf's best stock market last year, Qatar shares
are down 6.4 percent so far this month.
    Qatar Islamic Bank was up 2.5 percent while
heavyweight Industries Qatar climbed 1.6 percent.
    The Abu Dhabi index was also up 0.5 percent with Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank surging 5.9 percent.
    Egypt's blue-chip index gained 0.4 percent with
Orascom Investment Holding closing 5 percent higher.
    The stock has risen recently after its chairman, Egyptian
billionaire businessman Naguib Sawiris, said he saw possible
investment opportunities in North Korea if a summit between its
leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump later this
month was successful
    
 SAUDI       The index         rose 0.6 pct to 8,567 points
 ARABIA      
 DUBAI       The index          rose 2.6 pct to 2,632 points
 ABU DHABI   The index        rose 0.5 pct to 5,061 points
 Qatar       The index        rose 1 pct to 10,078 points
 EGYPT       The index          rose 0.4 pct to 15,214 points
 KUWAIT      The index        rose 0.4 pct to 5,481 points
 BAHRAIN     The index        rose 0.9 pct to 1,405 points
 OMAN        The index        was flat at 4,054 points
 
 (Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander
Smith)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below