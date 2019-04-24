MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt, Qatar gain on financials; cement makers lift Saudi

* Egypt Kuwait Holding rebounds after trading ex-dividend * Al Moammar jumps above offer price in debut * Abu Dhabi snaps five-days of gains * Emirates Integrated slides on Q1 result By Ateeq Shariff April 24 (Reuters) - Egypt's blue-chip index and the Qatar stock market rose modestly on Wednesday, buoyed by their financial shares, while the Saudi index edged up on the back of its cement producers. The Egyptian index rose 0.9 percent, after its largest lender Commercial International Bank increased 0.6 percent and Egypt Kuwait Holding rebounded 3.7 percent after trading ex-dividend on Tuesday. Eastern Company inched up 0.1 percent. On Monday, HC Research raised its rating on the cigarette maker to 'neutral' from 'underweight'. "We remain positive on Egypt. Supported by broad reforms and with multiple catalysts ahead (stable or falling interest rates, continued recovery in tourism, increased gas output), Egypt markets have the potential to deliver healthy returns," Al Mal Capital said in a note. Qatar's blue-chip index closed 0.7 percent higher with Qatar National Bank adding 2.8 percent and Commercial Bank gaining 3.3 percent to its highest level since October 2015. Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) was up 1.4 percent, extending its gains for the fifth session. On Sunday, the transport firm reported a 9 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit. Saudi's index was up 0.1 percent, helped by its cement companies. Al Jouf Cement added 0.8 percent after signing a memorandum of understanding to convert its second production line to produce white cement. Qassim Cement was the top percentage gainer on the index, rising 6.5 percent. The firm reported a drop in first-quarter profit, but posted a 3.7 percent gain in its sales and proposed a divided of 0.60 riyal per share. Al Moammar Information Systems rose 4.9 pct to 47.20 riyals on its first day of trading, above its offer price of 45 riyals per share. The Abu Dhabi index retreated 0.2 percent, snapping five-days of gains, after the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank slid 0.7 percent. Dubai's index lost 0.3 percent, with Emaar Properties sliding 2 percent and its unit Emaar Malls shedding 1.7 percent. Emaar Malls' shareholders approved cancellation of the constitutive regulation of its employees' incentive programme. Emirates Integrated Telecommunications (du) declined 1.4 percent. The telecom operator reported a 12 percent drop in its first-quarter profit. SAUDI ARABIA The index <.TASI. was up 0.1 pct at 9,238 points ABU DHABI The index fell 0.2 pct to 5,395 points DUBAI The index lost 0.3 pct to 2,803 points QATAR The index added 0.7 pct to 10,458 points EGYPT The index rose 0.9 pct to 14,770 points BAHRAIN The index was flat at 1,438 points OMAN The index slipped 0.2 pct to 3,950 points KUWAIT The index was up 0.4 pct at 6,170 points ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Alexandra Hudson)