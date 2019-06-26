MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt snaps losing streak while most of Gulf slips

* Saudi's Advanced Petrochemical gains on govt project win * Fitaihi Holding climbs on plans to acquire medical units * Egypt snaps six-day losing streak * Shuaa Capital rises on merger with ADFG By Shakeel Ahmad June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt's stock market ended six straight days of losses on Wednesday, while Gulf bourses mostly dropped as regional political concerns persisted. Egypt's blue-chip index traded 1.3% higher. El Sewedy Electric and real estate investment firm Talaat Mostafa Group Holding jumped 4.8% and 4.5%, respectively. The market has been on the back foot in recent sessions after Egypt's first democratically elected president Mohamed Mursi died while on trial in a Cairo court. His death has triggered calls for an inquiry by Amnesty International and the U.N. Human Rights office. Saudi's index was up 0.4% after snapping a four-day losing streak in the last session, with Saudi British Bank climbing 3.5%. Advanced Petrochemical rose 3.5% after its Advanced Global Investment unit won a government project to set up petrochemical plants for an estimated cost of $1.8 billion. Fitaihi Holding Group added 2% after its associate company International Medical Center signed a deal to acquire three medical entities in Saudi Arabia. But other Gulf markets fell on mounting political concerns after Iran downed an American unmanned drone and the U.S. imposed fresh sanctions on Tehran. Kuwait's premier index opened higher after its stocks were upgraded by MSCI, but weak regional sentiment pushed it down 0.6%. MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it would upgrade Kuwaiti equities to its main emerging markets index in 2020. The MSCI move could attract inflows of around $5 billion into Kuwaiti stocks, said Othman al-Essa, vice chairman of Kuwait's Capital Market Authority's Board. The market has outperformed the Gulf peers in anticipation of the MSCI move, having already gained over 20% this year. The Abu Dhabi index fell 0.7% weighed down by its banking shares. First Abu Dhabi Bank slipped 0.4% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank dropped 1.7%. Dubai's index traded flat as gains in real estate shares were offset by losses in financial stocks. Dubai Islamic Bank shed 0.4% and DAMAC Properties added 2.8%. Shuaa Capital also rose 3.3% after it agreed merger terms with Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG). The deal will create a combined entity with $12.8 billion in assets under management. Banks also weighed down Qatar's index, which closed 0.3% lower. Qatar Commercial Bank decreased 2.4% and Qatar Islamic Bank retreated 1.5%. SAUDI The index rose 0.4% to 8,687 points ARABIA ABU DHABI The index was down 0.7% to 4,956 points DUBAI The index was flat at 2,623 points QATAR The index lost 0.3% to 10,416 points EGYPT The index rose 1.3% to 14,007 points BAHRAIN The index was down 0.1% to 1,461 points OMAN The index lost 0.3% to 3,878 points KUWAIT The index was down 0.6% to 6,344 points (Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad in Bengaluru Editing by Alexandra Hudson)