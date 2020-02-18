Market News
February 18, 2020 / 2:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian stocks drop ahead of c.bank meet, Mobily weighs on Saudi

Maqsood Alam

3 Min Read

    * Saudi's Mobily slides after FY profit miss
    * Aramco closes higher at 33.2 riyals
    * Doha Bank hits lowest in 8-1/2 months
    * 26 of 30 Egyptian blue-chips decline

    By Maqsood Alam
    Feb 18 (Reuters) - Egyptian stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday ahead of
its central bank meeting later this week to decide on rate cuts, while Saudi
shares were pulled lower by losses at Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) after it missed
fiscal year profit estimates.
    Other major Gulf stocks were mixed.
    Egypt's blue-chip index was down 1.2% with the country's largest
lender Commercial International Bank Egypt losing 0.8%. Heliopolis Co
For Housing And Development fell 6.8% a day after it traded
ex-dividend.
    A Reuters poll showed Egypt's central bank would likely keep interest rates
on hold for a second straight time on Thursday, though some analysts expected
another cut after inflation ticking up in January.
    In January, the central bank kept its deposit rate steady at 12.25% and its
lending rate at 13.25%.
    Saudi Arabia's benchmark index closed 0.2% lower with Mobily
 down 3.3%. The telecom operator swung to a profit of 31 million riyals
($8.27 million) in 2019, but missed analysts' estimates of about 194 million
riyals, according to Refinitiv data.
    State-owned Saudi Aramco closed up 0.3% at 33.2 riyals ($8.85).
    The Abu Dhabi index slipped 0.5% as First Abu Dhabi Bank
shed 1.3% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank lost 0.7%.
    In Qatar, the index ended up 0.7%. Qatar National Bank rose
1.6%, while Nakilat added 2.3% after the energy shipping and transport
firm reported a 12.4% rise in 2019 profit.
    However, Doha Bank plunged 10% to its lowest in over eight months
after the lender posted a 9.2% drop in its annual profit to 754 million riyals
($207.14 million).
    Dubai's index closed flat with the blue-chip developer Emaar
Properties gaining 1.3% and the lender Emirates NBD shedding
0.8%.
    
 SAUDI ARABIA          slipped 0.2% to 7,859 points
 ABU DHABI            lost 0.5% to 5,056 points
 DUBAI                  was flat at 2,749 points
 QATAR                rose 0.7% to 9,776 points
 EGYPT                  fell 1.2 % to 13,637 points
 BAHRAIN              edged down 0.2% to 1,660 points
 OMAN                 slipped 0.4% to 4,149 points
 KUWAIT               fell 1.1% to 6,802 points
 
 ($1 = 3.7507 riyals)
 ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)
 ($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

 (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below