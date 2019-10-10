MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian stocks gain after inflation data, Saudi extends losses

* Saudi Arabia falls for a fourth day * Lender CIB supports Egypt * Banks, petchems weigh on Saudi * QNB rises on 9-month profit rise By Maqsood Alam and Shamsuddin Mohd Oct 10 (Reuters) - Egyptian blue-chip stocks rose on Thursday after data showed consumer price inflation dropping to its lowest level in almost seven years, while Saudi Arabia fell for a fourth straight session. Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation slowed to 4.8% in September from 7.5% in August, clearing the way for the central bank to cut interest rates further after two consecutive months of easing. Inflation has been slowing in recent months as Egypt approaches the end of an IMF-backed economic reform programme that saw the annual inflation rate rise to 33% during 2017. Egypt's blue-chip index closed 0.8% higher with market heavyweight Commercial International Bank rising 0.3% and Cairo for Investment and Real Estate Development adding 3.9%. Stock exchange data showed that foreign investors were net-buyers of Egyptian stocks. In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index slipped 0.3%. Al Rajhi Bank dropped 1.2%, while the world's fourth largest chemical maker Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) was down 0.8%. Saudi Arabia told OPEC that its oil production in September fell by 660,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared with August to 9.13 million bpd in the wake of attacks on its energy installations. However, secondary sources put last month's production at just 8.56 million bpd, OPEC's monthly report showed. Mid-September attacks targeted two of state oil giant Saudi Aramco's plants, knocking out half of the kingdom's oil production. Abu Dhabi's index closed 0.4% higher led by a 0.8% rise in blue-chip lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 1% gain in Aldar Properties . In Qatar, the index was up 0.3%. Qatar National Bank climbed 1.2% after the Gulf's biggest lender reported a 4% increase in nine-month net profit, broadly in line with analyst estimates. In Dubai, the index traded flat with developer Emaar Properties increasing 1.1%. SAUDI ARABIA The index was down 0.3% to 7,695 points ABU DHABI The index was up 0.4% to 5,073 points DUBAI The index was flat at 2,810 points QATAR The index edged up 0.3% to 10,228 points EGYPT The index rose 0.8% to 14,302 points BAHRAIN The index was up 0.3% to 1,523 points OMAN The index was down 0.7% at 4,014 points KUWAIT The index was up 0.3% to 6,213 points (Reporting by Maqsood Alam and Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)