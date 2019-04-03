Market News
MIDEAST STOCKS-Emirates NBD jumps to 11-year high, lifts Dubai

Ateeq Shariff

    * Emirates NBD hits highest level since Feb 2008 on
Denizbank deal
    * All Saudi banks gain
    * Middle East Health Care rises on project update
    * Heliopolis at six-month high on prospect of land sale

    April 3 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market rose on Wednesday,
lifted by gains in top lender Emirates NBD after it agreed to
buy Turkey's Denizbank, while Saudi Arabian stocks climbed as
banks rose across the board.
    The Dubai index gained 1.1 percent, with Emirates
NBD rising 6.1 percent in its highest trading volume
in a year, with 8.8 million shares changing hands. 
    The bank will buy Denizbank for 15.48 billion
lira ($2.8 billion) after reaching a new agreement with Russia's
state-owned Sberbank. The offer is a roughly 20
percent discount to a previously agreed price, after a steep
fall in the Turkish lira.
    "Even though the deal will destroy some shareholder value
(reflecting ENBD's desire to enter a new market rather than
showing M&A discipline), the unlocking of value through the
foreign ownership limit should be a multiple of that," Arqaam
Capital said, rating the stock "strong buy".
    The Saudi index added 0.6 percent, with market
heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries Corp adding 1.1
percent.
    Last week, the world's largest oil producer Saudi Aramco
IPO-ARMO.SE agreed to buy a 70 percent stake in the firm from
the Public Investment Firm (PIF) for $69.1 billion.
    Banque Saudi Fransi rose 1.8 percent. On Sunday,
the lender announced an early redemption of its 2 billion riyals
($533 million) tier 2 sukuk due in 2024.
    Middle East Healthcare added 0.9 percent after
saying its Saudi German Hospital project was 84 percent complete
as of March 31, and expects its completion by June. 
    The Egyptian blue-chip index edged up 0.2 percent
with Heliopolis Co For Housing and Development up 5.8
percent to a six-month high, after its board approved the sale
of multiple pieces of land.
    In Qatar, the index slid 0.4 percent as Qatar
National Bank, the largest bank by assets in the
Middle East and Africa, declined 1 percent and heavyweight
Industries Qatar lost 0.8 percent.
    Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding gave up some gains
from the last few sessions, dropping 1 percent. The stock had
risen after its inclusion in the MSCI emerging market index in
May, expected to result in passive inflows of $230 million,
according to Arqaam Capital.
    Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.1 percent, with
Emirates Telecommunications Group sliding 0.5 percent.
    But Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's (ADNOC) fuel distribution
unit ADNOC Distribution climbed 6.1 percent, its
biggest gain since its listing.
    ADNOC set its March retroactive selling price for benchmark
Murban crude at $68.60 per barrel, the highest in five months.

  
 SAUDI ARABIA  The index         rose 0.6 pct to 8,985 points
 ABU DHABI     The index        slipped 0.1 pct to 5,049 points
 DUBAI         The index          added 1.1 pct to 2,760 points
 QATAR         The index        lost 0.4 pct to 10,162 points
 EGYPT         The index          was up 0.2 pct at 15,198
               points
 KUWAIT        The index        gained 1.2 pct to 6,138 points
 OMAN          The index        dropped 0.5 pct to 3,940 points
 BAHRAIN       The index        was up 1.1 pct to 1,419 points
 
($1=3.7503 riyals)

 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru
Editing by David Holmes)
