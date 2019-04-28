MIDEAST STOCKS-Falling oil prices weigh on Gulf stocks

* SABIC rises despite reporting drop in profits * Samba down after profits fall * Dubai Investments extends slump ex-dividend By Nafisa Eltahir DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Stocks closed lower across the Gulf on Sunday with markets overshadowed by a fall in oil prices. Saudi stocks eked out some early gains then went into reverse, closing 0.1 percent lower. Al Rajhi Bank initially rose after posting an increase in profits last week but ended up with a 1.32 percent decline on the day. Oil prices fell 3 percent on Friday, hitting sentiment across the region, after U.S. President Donald Trump again pressured the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to raise crude production to ease gasoline prices. Saudi Arabia's Samba Financial Group ended 1.6 percent lower, as the market digested its announcement last week of a 7.4 percent fall in profits, worse than analysts' estimates. Riyad Bank managed to hold onto gains, adding 2.4 percent on its strong results last week. Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) was up 0.5 percent despite reporting a 38 percent drop in first-quarter net profits, below analyst expectations. Sabic has seen some selling this month after Saudi oil giant Aramco agreed to buy a 70 percent stake in it from the Public Investment Fund at a slight discount to the market rate in March. Dubai's stock index was 0.42 percent lower, weighed down by a 1 percent fall in Emaar Properties. Dubai Investments fell 5.4 percent, extending a slump after going ex-dividend last week. Abu Dhabi stocks were 0.21 percent lower as First Abu Dhabi Bank fell 0.36 percent. Qatar's stock exchange was down 0.42 percent, pulled down by a 1.1 percent fall in Qatar National Bank. Kuwaiti stocks dipped 1.35 percent. Boubyan Bank was down 4.8 percent and other banks also traded lower. Egypt's stock market was closed for a public holiday. SAUDI ARABIA The index were down 0.1 pct to 9,266 points ABU DHABI The index was down 0.2 pct to 5,381 points DUBAI The index lost 0.4 pct to 2,776 points QATAR The index fell 0.4 pct to 10,406 points BAHRAIN The index gained 0.1 pct to 1,441 points OMAN The index slipped 0.3 pct to 3,930 points KUWAIT The index dropped 1.4 pct to 6,055 points (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by Andrew Heavens)