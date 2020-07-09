MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials buoy Qatar; blue-chip sell-off trips up Egypt

* Qatar to raise Qatari staff proportion in state-affiliated cos * 27 of 30 stocks decline in Egypt's blue-chip index By Ateeq Shariff July 9 (Reuters) - Broad-based gains pushed the Qatari bourse higher on Thursday, with financial stocks leading the pack, whereas a wide sell-off pulled down Egypt's blue-chip share index. In Qatar, the benchmark share index advanced 1%, as most of its constituents ended higher. Qatar National Bank , the Gulf's biggest lender, gained 2.8%, while petrochemical firm Industries Qatar added 1.9%. Elsewhere, Commercial Bank was up 1.5%. On Wednesday, the Qatari cabinet approved a draft resolution that aims to raise the percentage of Qataris working at state-owned companies or where the state is an investor to 60%, state news agency QNA reported. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index slid 1.5%, with 27 of its 30 stocks declining. Commercial International Bank fell 1.1% and Cleopatra Hospital tumbled 4.9%. The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia edged up 0.3%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services rising 2%. Arqaam Capital said in a research note on Tuesday that the health-care firm which went public in March, and now meets the minimum three months of trading, will be included in FTSE indexes in September with about $39 million of passive inflows. Dubai's main share index slipped 0.1%, hurt by a 2.5% fall in budget airliner Air Arabia and a 1.5% drop in logistic firm Air Arabia. The coronavirus outbreak delivered a blow to Dubai, one of the most visited cities globally, where tourism accounts for more than 11% of GDP. Dozens of hotels closed while occupancy rates fell to less than 10% in others. The Abu Dhabi index lost 0.4%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country's largest lender, falling 0.7%, while aquaculture firm International Holding was down 1.5%. However, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank added 0.6%. On Monday, the sharia-compliant lender said it had raised its foreign ownership limit to 40% from 25%. SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.3% to 7,417 points ABU DHABI dropped 0.4% to 4,295 points DUBAI eased 0.1% to 2,082 points QATAR gained 1% to 9,316 points EGYPT down 1.5% to 10,957 points BAHRAIN added 0.2% to 1,286 points OMAN was flat at 3,494 points KUWAIT lost 0.2% to 5,604 points (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)