MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials hit most of Gulf, Egypt continues to slide

* Financial shares weak in Abu Dhabi * All property stocks but one dip in Dubai * Alinma Bank appoints new chairman * 22 of 30 stocks decline in Egypt By Ateeq Shariff Nov 21 (Reuters) - Most Major Gulf stock markets fell on Thursday, weighed down by financial stocks and falling oil prices, while Egypt extended a losing streak to a fourth day. Oil prices edged lower as fresh tensions between the United States and China over protests in Hong Kong fuelled concern that a deal to end a trade war between the world's top two economies may be further delayed. The Abu Dhabi stock index was down 1%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, dropping 0.8% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank falling 1%. International Holding (IHC) was down 5.7%. Egypt's blue-chip index traded 0.9% lower with 22 of its 30 stocks in the red, including Commercial International bank down 2.4% and Credit Agricole Egypt down 2.3%. Exchange data on Thursday showed foreign investors as net sellers of Egyptian stocks. In Dubai, the index dropped 0.7% with Emaar Properties losing 1.2% and lender Emirates NBD down 0.8%. In the real estate sector, Arabtec Holding tumbled 9.9%, while DAMAC Properties fell 3.8%. Last week, Arabtec said it fell to a third-quarter loss from a profit a year earlier, while DAMAC reported a steep fall in profit for the same period. Dubai's average property prices are seen declining 10% this year and another 5% next year, according to a Reuters poll of property market experts. The economy in Dubai is heavily reliant on global trade, which has been under pressure from the U.S.-China trade war. Qatar's index fell 0.7% as Qatar Islamic Bank lost 2.2%, the biggest loser on the index, and Qatar National Bank slipped 0.6%. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged up 0.1% with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 1.3% and Alinma Bank adding 0.4% after appointing Abdulmalik bin Abdullah Alhogail as chairman. SAUDI ARABIA The index rose 0.1% to 8,063 points ABU DHABI The index dropped 1% to 5,042 points DUBAI The index lost 0.7% to 2,684 points QATAR The index fell 0.7% to 10,267 points EGYPT The index fell 0.9% to 14,095 points BAHRAIN The index was down 0.3% to 1,506 points OMAN The index slipped 0.1% to 4,083 points KUWAIT The index traded flat at 6,314 points (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)