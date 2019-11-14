MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials lift UAE indexes, poor earnings weigh on Egypt

* Emirates NBD lifts Dubai * Lender FAB supports Abu Dhabi * Telecom Egypt drops on lower Q3 Profit * Seven of 11 Saudi banks slip By Maqsood Alam Nov 14 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates rose on Thursday, lifted by banking shares, while a host of disappointing corporate earnings weighed on Egypt's bourse. Egypt's blue-chip index was down 0.4% with foreigners net sellers, according to Egyptian stock exchange data. Telecom Egypt fell 1.4% as a drop in third-quarter profit weighed on the stock. Alexandria Mineral Oils fell 4.9%, down for a fourth consecutive session. On Wednesday, the oil company reported an 87% plunge in first-quarter profit Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company and Madinet Nasr For Housing And Development lost 4.5% and 2.2% respectively after reporting lower nine-month profit earlier this week. Dubai’s index closed 1.9% higher with its largest lender Emirates NBD surging 5.9% after it sold shares in Network International Holdings for 160 million pounds ($204.74 million). Dubai Islamic Bank added 1.5%. The Abu Dhabi index advanced 1.3% with First Abu Dhabi Bank rising 2.9% and telecoms operator Etisalat gaining 0.4%. Qatar's index was up 0.8% with the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank and Qatar Fuel both increasing 1.9%. Saudi Arabia's index edged down 0.1% with seven of its 11 banks falling. Banque Saudi Fransi lost 2.7%, while Saudi British Bank dropped 2.1%. Taiba Investments slipped 1.9% as it traded ex-dividend. SAUDI ARABIA The index edged down 0.1% to 7,924 points ABU DHABI The index rose 1.3% to 5,138 points DUBAI The index rose 1.9% to 2,701 points QATAR The index was up 0.8% to 10,363 points EGYPT The index fell 0.4% to 14,546 points BAHRAIN The index was down 0.4 to 1,505 points OMAN The index was up 0.4% to 4,084 points KUWAIT The index edged down 0.2 to 6,254 points (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)