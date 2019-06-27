MIDEAST STOCKS-Global rally propels Gulf markets; Saudis lead

* Saudi rises for a third day * All Saudi banks gain * Aljazira Takaful, Solidarity climb on merger talks * Industries Qatar gains after stock split By Shakeel Ahmad June 27 (Reuters) - All major Gulf markets gained on Thursday, reflecting a global equity rally, amid hopes for a U.S.-China trade truce, with Saudi shares getting a further boost from after limits were lowered on foreign share ownership. Saudi's stock index was up 1.3%, with Arab National Bank rising 7% and Al Rajhi Bank up 1.9%. Saudi Arabia has relaxed a 49% limit for foreign strategic investors in a company's shares, aiming to attract foreign funds as the Kingdom opens up the region's largest market. The index is up 12.5% this year, led by foreign investors, who have been net buyers of Saudi equities over the past few months, with purchases worth 51.2 billion riyals ($13.65 billion)until May 30. Saudi stocks were incorporated into the FTSE emerging-market index in March and the MSCI emerging market benchmark in May. Insurers Aljazira Takaful Taawuni and Solidarity Saudi Takaful rose 1.8% and 2.8% respectively after they signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate their merger in a share-swap deal. If the merger goes through, new shares will be issued by Aljazira to Solidarity shareholders. Egypt's blue-chip index closed 0.7% higher after snapping a six day-losing streak on Wednesday. Private-equity firm Qalaa Holdings jumped 4.7% and investment bank EFG Hermes Holdings gained 2.4%. The Abu Dhabi index rose 0.7%, lifted by banks. First Abu Dhabi Bank was up 0.8% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank gained 1.1%. Qatar's index traded 0.3% higher, supported by 1% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar and 1.1% gain in Commercial Bank. Industries Qatar split its stock on Wednesday. A 10-to-one stock split for companies on the exchange is being phased in from June 9, in a bid to boost liquidity by encouraging smaller investors to buy shares. Kuwait's index was also up 0.2%, a day after MSCI Inc said it would upgrade Kuwaiti equities to its main emerging markets index in 2020. The MSCI move could attract inflows of around $5 billion into Kuwaiti stocks, said Othman al-Essa, vice chairman of Kuwait's Capital Market Authority's board. Kuwait has outperformed its Gulf peers in anticipation of the MSCI move, gaining nearly 21% this year. In Dubai, the index edged up 0.1% with Commercial Bank of Dubai jumping 5.6% and telecommunications operator Du adding 1%. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) SAUDI The index rose 1.3% to 8,797 points ARABIA ABU DHABI The index climbed 0.7% to 4,992 points DUBAI The index edged up 0.1% 2,626 points QATAR The index was up 0.3% at 10,444 points EGYPT The index rose 0.7% to 14,101 points BAHRAIN The index was up 0.5% at 1,468 points OMAN The index was up 0.4% at 3,891 points KUWAIT The index rose 0.2% to 6,359 points (Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)