MIDEAST STOCKS-Global woes hurt Egypt, weak oil pushes down Saudi

* Saudi snaps 7-day winning streak * 28 of 33 Saudi insurance firms decline * Abu Dhabi rises for fourth day * Dubai's property firms lead slide * Egypt's Global Telecom continues to slide on loan conversion By Shakeel Ahmad Jan 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's blue-chip index fell sharply on Monday, weighed down by financial shares, mirroring a slide in global stocks amid fears of a slowdown in global growth, while Saudi Arabia snapped a seven-day winning streak as its petrochemicals were pulled down by sliding oil prices. Egypt's blue-chip index fell 1.4 percent with 23 of its 30 stocks declining. The country's biggest lender Commercial International Bank retreated 1.4 percent, while the top loser, Global Telecom, shed 6 percent, having lost nearly 5 percent in the last session after announcing its plan to convert outstanding shareholder loans of $370.6 million plus accrued interest into equity. Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development dropped 2 percent in active trading. The company said its board approved the sale of its stake in Nasr Real Estate Development. Saudi Arabia's index edged down 0.3 percent, with top petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries dropping 1.1 percent and Saudi British Bank losing 1.2 percent. Saudi exchange data released on Sunday showed foreigners were net buyers of 1.03 billion riyals ($274.60 million) of stocks last week, up from the 134.3 million riyals of stocks foreigners bought the week before. Insurance firms also fell as decliners outnumbered gainers by 28 to 5 stocks, with the index's biggest loser Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance slumping 7.1 percent. But Riyad Bank added 0.7 percent. The company has picked Goldman Sachs to advise on its merger talks with National Commercial Bank (NCB), Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. NCB edged up 0.2 percent. Dallah Healthcare gained 3.8 percent after the Capital Market Authority approved its request to increase capital through bonus shares. The Abu Dhabi index gained for a fourth straight day, rising 0.6 percent. United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank increased 1.7 percent. The bank said on Monday it had agreed to provide a 1.6 billion dirham ($436 million) loan to Abu Dhabi National Hotels for the acquisition of a number of Dubai-based hotels. In Dubai, the index was down 0.4 percent as all but one of its real estate shares dropped. The emirate's largest listed developer, Emaar Properties , slipped 2 percent, while DAMAC Properties lost 4 percent. Qatar's index was up 0.2 percent with Middle East's largest lender Qatar National Bank gaining 0.8 percent and telecommunications firm Ooredoo adding 1.9 percent. In Oman, the index edged up 0.1 percent, with Raysut Cement soaring 9.2 percent after reporting a higher annual revenue. SAUDI ARABIA The index was down 0.3 pct to 8,271 points DUBAI The index was down 0.4 pct to 2,527 points QATAR The index was up 0.2 pct at 10,672 points ABU DHABI The index added 0.6 pct to 4,999 points EGYPT The index lost 1.4 pct to 13,336 points KUWAIT The index was flat at 5,471 points OMAN The index edged up 0.1 pct to 4,309 points BAHRAIN The index was down 0.1 pct at 1,344 points ($1 = 3.7509 riyals) (Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)