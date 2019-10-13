MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf gains as positive talks ease trade tensions

Oct 13 (Reuters) - All major Gulf stock markets rose on Sunday, reflecting Friday’s surge in global equity shares after the United States and China appeared to move closer towards a resolution of their trade war.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday outlined the first phase of a deal to end the trade dispute with China and suspended a threatened tariff hike.

The emerging deal, covering agriculture, currency and some aspects of intellectual property protections, would represent the biggest step by the two countries in 15 months to end a tariff tit-for-tat that has whipsawed financial markets and slowed global growth.

Saudi Arabia’s index rose 0.8% after four days of losses, with Al Rajhi Bank increasing 2.8%.

National Shipping Co.(Bahri) surged 10% as shareholders as of Oct. 13 will be eligible for the latest declared dividend of 0.5 riyal per share.

The shipping firm has risen in recent sessions following an extension of a shipment contract with the Ministry of Defence that increased the total deal value to 421.7 million riyals ($112.45 million).

United Electronics gained 1.5% after saying that one of its units had obtained preliminary approval from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) to provide credit card financing.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.4% with First Abu Dhabi Bank adding 0.3% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank rising 1.2%.

Dubai’s index was up 0.2%, led by a 1.1% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Contractor Arabtec Holding jumped 3.3% after a report that it has hired advisers for a potential merger with construction firm Trojan Holding.

The Qatari index was up 0.1%. Industries Qatar gained 0.7% and Qatar International Islamic Bank was up 1.6%.