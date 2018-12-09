MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets close mostly lower; Egypt falls again

* Emaar Properties, Emirates NBD drag Dubai index down

* Saudi Arabia’s market closes lower

* Egypt’s blue-chip index down

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Gulf markets closed mainly in the red on Sunday, with market heavyweights Emaar Properties and Emirates NBD dragging Dubai’s index lower and Egypt’s market falling to fresh lows for the year.

After plunging to its lowest level in more than five years on Thursday, the Dubai index regained ground in early trading before closing 1.2 percent lower.

The market has fallen 24.3 percent this year, partly due to concerns about the health of Dubai’s real estate sector and wider economy.

Emaar Properties, its largest developer, sank 1.9 percent, while Emirates NBD dropped 1.1 percent.

The main index in Saudi Arabia finished 0.1 percent lower, with Al Rajhi Bank closing 0.2 percent down.

The Egyptian-blue chip index lost 2 percent, with 26 of its 30 stocks falling, partly due to concerns about new bank regulations.

The country’s biggest lender, Commercial International Bank (COMI), slipped 0.6 percent after last week providing an update on the proposed law on taxation of Treasury holdings.

The company said the changes would not affect 2018 results but its projections show a 5 percent profit decline in 2019, depending on whether loan loss provisions would be included in the tax treatment. SAUDI ARABIA * The index lost 0.1 percent to 7,839 points. DUBAI * The index slid 1.2 percent to 2,551 points ABU DHABI * The index lost 0.8 percent to 4,836 points QATAR * The index was flat at 10,604 points. EGYPT * The index fell 2.0 percent to 12,140 points KUWAIT * The index was up 0.1 percent at 5,443 points. BAHRAIN * The index was down 0.2 percent to 1,317 points. OMAN * The index was flat at 4,548 points. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) ($1 = 17.8750 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Tom Arnold Editing by Gareth Jones)