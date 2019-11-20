MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up while Egypt extends losses

* Air Arabia rallies on Airbus deal * IHC sees biggest gain in a month * Arabian Centres rises on Islamic facilities By Ateeq Shariff Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bank stocks helped support markets in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, while Egypt's blue-chip index extended losses for a third straight session. Dubai's index edged up 0.1% supported by Emirates NBD and Emaar Malls, which were up 0.4% and 1.6% respectively. Air Arabia closed up 1.4%, stretching its winning streak to a third day. On Monday, the budget airline announced an order for 120 Airbus A320neo-family jets in a deal worth about $14 billion. However, the market's gains were capped by losses at real estate sector with Arabtec Holding falling 4.7%, the biggest loser on the index. On Friday, the contractor swung to a third-quarter loss, compared with a profit a year earlier. In Abu Dhabi, the index was also up 0.1% with First Abu Dhabi Bank adding 0.3% and International Holding Company(IHC) soaring 8.9%, its biggest intraday gain since mid-October. On Tuesday, IHC called off an acquisition of SHUAA Capital International. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index lost 0.6%. The country's largest lender, Commercial International Bank, dropped 1.6% and Madinet Nasr was down 2.2%. However, the index received some support from Eastern Company which rose 0.9%. Saudi's benchmark index rose marginally to close up 0.1% as Saudi Basic Industries gained 0.7% and Savola Group climbed 3%. Arabian Centres advanced 2%. The Saudi mall operator obtained $1.4 billion in sharia-compliant financing facilities with a syndicate of banks. The Qatari index traded flat with financial shares and petrochemical stocks moving sideways. Qatar International Islamic Bank slid 3.2%, while Mesaieed Petrochemical gained 1.2%. SAUDI ARABIA The index inched up 0.1% to 8,054 points ABU DHABI The index added 0.1% to 5,093 points DUBAI The index edged up 0.1% to 2,704 points QATAR The index was flat at 10,337 points EGYPT The index down 0.6% to 14,224 points BAHRAIN The index increased 0.2% to 1,509 points OMAN The index traded flat at 4,086 points KUWAIT The index was up 0.2% at 6,546 points (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)