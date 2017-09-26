FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises in early trade as crude oil scales two-year highs
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 26, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 24 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises in early trade as crude oil scales two-year highs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf rose early on Tuesday as crude oil prices climbed to a two-year high.

Brent oil surged 3.8 percent overnight to settle at $59.02 a barrel after major producers said the global market was on its way to rebalancing, and the commodity traded near that level on Tuesday morning.

Riyadh’s index rose 0.5 percent as all 13 petrochemical shares that were trading on Tuesday morning rose, including bellwether Saudi Basic Industries which was up 1.0 percent.

The main stock index had dropped 1.4 percent on Monday, diverging from Brent oil, amid rumours that index compiler FTSE might not upgrade Riyadh to emerging-market status on Sept. 29.

Other stocks which had been hit on Monday were also up, including dairy maker Almarai, which rebounded 0.6 percent.

Qatar’s stock index was up 0.6 percent, heading for its sixth consecutive session of gains. Commodity linked shares were some of the top performers, with oil and drilling service provider Gulf International Services added 3.5 percent.

The Dubai index was up 0.3 percent as 12 shares rose and 10 others declined.

In Abu Dhabi, Dana Gas rose 1.4 percent, recovering slightly from its steep declines, as a London court hearing resumed on Monday on its maturing sukuk issue.

The main index was flat.

Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.