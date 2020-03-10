MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks close higher as oil rebounds

* Saudi index snaps four-session losing streak * All Saudi banks gain * Aramco jumps after supply increase * Almarai appoints chairman * QIIB slips on ex-dividend By Maqsood Alam March 10 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern stocks ended higher on Tuesday, recovering from record falls a day earlier, as oil prices rebounded on hopes of a global economic stimulus and Russia signalled possible cooperation with OPEC. Brent futures rose 10% by 1041 GMT, a day after it slumped 25% as Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for April and planned output hikes after Russia refused to support deeper oil production cuts. The Russian Energy Ministry has called a meeting with oil companies on Wednesday to discuss future cooperation with the OPEC, sources told Reuters. U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he will be taking "major" steps to gird the U.S. economy, while Japan's government plans to spend more than $4 billion in a second package of steps to cope with coronavirus. Saudi Arabia's index surged 7.1%, its biggest intra-day gain since August 2015, snapping a four-session losing streak. Financial shares weighed on the index most, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 8.8%. Saudi Aramco closed up 9.9% at 31.15 riyals ($8.30). The Oil giant, whose stock declined sharply in last two sessions, said it would raise its crude supply to 12.3 million barrels per day in April. Food and beverage firm Almarai jumped 9.9% after it appointed Naif Bin Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Saud Al Kabeer as its chairman. Dubai's index, which fell to its lowest since April 2013 in the last session, climbed 7.3% with Dubai Islamic Bank jumping 10.4% and Emaar Properties adding 7.4%. The Abu Dhabi index closed 5.5% higher a day after its biggest single-day loss since November 2009 as First Abu Dhabi Bank rose 7.1%. The Qatari index rose 3.3% after its sharpest intra-day fall in at least two decades on Monday. Qatar National Bank jumped 6.3%. Qatar International Islamic Bank, however, ended 6.4% lower as it traded ex-dividend. In Egypt, the blue-chip index was up 2%, with Commercial International Bank Egypt closing 4.2% higher. SAUDI ARABIA jumped 7.1% to 6,762 points ABU DHABI rose 5.5% to 4,263 points DUBAI rose 7.3% to 2,231 points QATAR gained 3.3% to 8,433 points EGYPT rose 2% to 11,200 points BAHRAIN gained 1.5% to 1,493 points OMAN edged up 0.7% to 3,798 points KUWAIT inched up 0.3% to 5,174 points ($1 = 3.7530 riyals) (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)