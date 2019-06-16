Credit RSS
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks extend losses on tanker attacks, Saudi banks fall

    * Gulf stocks reverse early gains
    * Gulf of Oman tanker attacks dampen investor mood
    * Saudi banks mostly down despite SABB-Alawwal merger
    * Pioneers Holding soars in Egypt on potential unit sale

    DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf
extended losses on Sunday reflecting a cautious mood among
investors following last week’s oil tanker attacks.
    The attacks on the tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday
raised fears of a military confrontation in a vital shipping
route for global oil supply and heightened tensions between Iran
and the United States, which have been in a standoff over Iran’s
nuclear programme.
    The Saudi index had dropped 1.6% on Thursday and
fell a further 0.6% on Sunday after slight gains in early trade.
    Most Saudi banks were down, despite Sunday's announcement by
Saudi British Bank that its merger with Alawwal Bank
was completed.
    The two banks have combined to create the country’s third
largest lender, becoming a single listed company after
regulatory approvals. SABB's shares shed 0.1%.
    Alinma Bank, however, gained 0.4%, and was one of
the stocks registering the highest trading volume on Sunday. 
    In the UAE, the Dubai and Abu Dhabi indexes
fell 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively.
    The Dubai market had risen earlier in the day, boosted by
DAMAC Properties and Union Properties,
which closed up 2.2% and 0.5%, respectively.
    But heavyweight Emaar Properties – the largest
developer in the emirate – fell 2.5%, weighing on the index.
    Dubai’s telecom operator Du (Emirates Integrated
Telecommunications Co) shed 0.4%, reversing earlier
gains, after it said the UAE sovereign wealth fund Emirates
Investment Authority had increased its stake by buying 463.3
million shares from Mamoura Diversified Global Holding and
General Investments.
    In Abu Dhabi, blue chip companies Aldar Properties
, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi National
Oil Company for Distribution were down 1.7%, 0.1% and
0.4%, respectively, dragging down the main index.
    The other Gulf markets were all in the red, except for the
Bahrain index, which rose slightly.
    In Egypt, the index gained 0.2%, boosted by a 4.5%
gain by Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments
.
    The company said on Sunday one of its divisions – Arab Dairy
Products – had  received a letter of intent from a Netherlands
based company about a plan to buy it.
    
 SAUDI ARABIA  The index         declined 0.6% to 8,887 points
 ABU DHABI     The index        slid 0.2% to 4,955 points
 DUBAI         The index          fell 0.7% to 2,614 points
 QATAR         The index        lost 0.3% to 10,480 points
 EGYPT         The index          added 0.2% to 14,210 points
 BAHRAIN       The index        edged up 0.1% to 1,450 points
 OMAN          The index        was down 0.1% at 3,915 points
 KUWAIT        The index        declined 0.6% to 6,352 points
 

