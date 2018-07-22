MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks sluggish as investors await company earnings

* Al Rajhi Bank, Jabal Omar up in Saudi

* Dubai Investments drags on Dubai

* In Abu Dhabi, TAQA tumbles 6.6 pct

By Tom Arnold

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were sluggish on Sunday, with Saudi Arabia the biggest mover as investors took positions before more companies report financial results this week.

Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.6 percent and Jabal Omar Development was up 1.6 percent as the main Saudi index rose by 0.2 percent.

Dubai Investments slipped by 2.5 percent while Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co(EITC), also known as du, edged down 0.6 percent. The company on Thursday posted a 1.3 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, buoyed by an increase in fixed-line revenue.

Dubai’s main index dipped by 0.2 percent.

Abu Dhabi National Energy (TAQA) fell 6.6 percent, having been one of the strongest gainers on the Abu Dhabi bourse this year by virtue of its price more than doubling. The Abu Dhabi index was virtually flat, rising by only 0.02 percent.

In Qatar, Doha Bank slumped by 5.3 percent as investors shed the stock after it posting a 75 percent slump in second-quarter profit on Thursday.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index was up 0.2 percent to 8,467 points.

DUBAI

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 2,921 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index rose 0.02 percent to 4,771 points.

QATAR

* The index was 0.6 percent down at 9,362 points.

KUWAIT

* The index was 0.3 percent down at 5,336 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index dipped 0.2 percent to 1,352 points.

OMAN

* The index fell 0.3 percent to 4,434 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 0.7 percent to 15,304 points.