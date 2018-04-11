MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf subdued in early trade, Dubai's Drake & Scull rebounds

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mostly subdued in early trade on Wednesday, in line with global markets, although builder Drake & Scull (DSI) was strong in Dubai.

The Dubai index was up 0.3 percent as DSI, the most heavily traded stock, climbed 2.4 percent. It has been trading near five-month lows.

The Abu Dhabi index was flat as Abu Dhabi National Energy Co gained 2.0 percent, continuing a strong three-week uptrend.

Union National Bank rose 2.2 percent to 3.79 dirhams after SICO Bahrain upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral” with a target of 4.5 dirhams, saying the bank had the cheapest valuation, adjusted for return on equity, in its Gulf Cooperation Council universe, along with a dividend yield of 5.6 percent.

The Qatari index was down 0.5 percent, weighed down by banks and insurance stocks. Al Ahli Bank was down 1.9 percent and Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance slipped 0.6 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s index was flat in quiet trade; Saudi Paper fell 1.9 percent after its board proposed a capital decrease to 240 million riyals ($64 million) from 450 million riyals to extinguish accumulated losses of 210 million riyals. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)