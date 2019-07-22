MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf tensions weigh on Saudi market, Abu Dhabi extends winning streak

* Saudi market drops for a third day * Saudi Kayan Petrochemical falls on Q2 loss * Saudi Arabia Fertilizers slips on lower Q2 profit * Abu Dhabi rises for a fifth session * Dubai Emaar gains on China deal By Shakeel Ahmad and Maqsood alam July 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market dropped on Monday as banks and petrochemical shares weighed on the index against a backdrop of political tensions in the region, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi bourses rose sharply on gains in their blue-chip stocks. Saudi's main index fell 0.6%. The kingdom's largest petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries shed 1.8% and its biggest lender National Commercial Bank was down 0.7%. Weakness in worldwide demand for oil shifted sentiment in the oil market in recent days, with hedge funds, producers and traders all taking a more bearish tack. Saudi Kayan Petrochemical fell 1.4% after it swung to a second-quarter loss, which it blamed on lower product prices and higher financing costs, while Saudi Arabia Fertilizers dropped 1.9% after its profit for the same period was hurt by a production halt at one of its plants during maintenance. Dubai's main index was up 1.3%. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties climbed 2.5% after it struck a deal with Beijing Daxing International Airport for joint execution of an $11 billion project, that includes residential and leisure facilities. Emaar units Emaar Development and Emaar Malls followed suit rising 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively. Dubai Financial Market edged up 0.7% after its second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders rose more than 9%. The Abu Dhabi index gained 1.2%, rising for a fifth day running, boosted by First Abu Dhabi Bank which closed 1.5% higher after reporting a 5% rise in second-quarter net profit. Aldar Properties rose 2.6%. After the market closed, the firm provided a progress update on recently awarded 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) worth of projects. It also raised its annual profit guidance by 50% for the next three to four years. Egypt's blue-chip index also closed 0.8% higher with market heavyweight lender Commercial International Bank gaining 1.2%. Qatar's index recouped earlier losses to end 0.4% higher underpinned by its financial and industrial stocks. The Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank closed 1.5% up and Industries Qatar rose 1%. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) SAUDI ARABIA The index dropped 0.6% to 8,907 points ABU DHABI The index gained 1.2% to 5,299 points DUBAI The index was up 1.3% to 2,775 points QATAR The index was up 0.4% to 10,542 points EGYPT The index rose 0.8% to 13,685 points BAHRAIN The index slid 0.5% to 1,527 points OMAN The index was down 0.2% to 3,764 points KUWAIT The index was flat at 6,661 points (Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad and Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)