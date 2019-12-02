MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets fall as Aramco IPO oversubscribed

* Nine of 11 Saudi banks fall * Leejam Sports slips on lower third quarter dividend * 27 of 30 Egyptian blue-chips decline * KFH lifts Kuwait after AUB acquisition nod By Maqsood Alam Dec 2 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern markets dropped on Monday as investors appeared to have offloaded their positions to invest back into Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) which was oversubscribed by more than twice the number of shares on offer. Institutional investors have already put in 144.1 billion riyals ($38.4 billion) worth of bids for Aramco's planned IPO, which is more than double the capital it seeks to raise from institutions, financial advisers for the IPO said on Monday. Institutional investors still have until Dec. 4 to place orders. OPEC and its allies plan to deepen oil cuts and have the deal in place so it runs at least until June 2020 as Saudi Arabia wants to deliver a positive surprise to the market before the listing of Saudi Aramco, two sources familiar with the talks said. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index closed down 0.9% with Al Rajhi Bank slipping 1% and Saudi Basic Industries shedding 1.9%. Leejam Sports Company lost 1.1% after the gym network operator proposed a lower dividend for the third quarter compared with the same period last year. Egypt's blue-chip index dropped 1.7% as most of its members traded lower. Commercial International Bank Egypt fell 1% and El Sewedy Electric declined 4.7%. Local and Arab foreign investors were net sellers of Egyptian shares, according to the stock exchange data. The Qatar's index slipped back 0.1% after snapping a three-day losing streak in the previous session. Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding shed 1.9% and Industries Qatar was down 0.5%. However, Kuwait's index closed up 0.4%, buoyed by gains in banking shares. National Bank of Kuwait edged up 0.1%. Kuwait Finance House added a further 0.8% to previous session's gain following Bahrain central bank's approval for acquisition of Ahli United Bank. Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets are closed for three-day public holiday and will resume trading on Dec. 4. SAUDI ARABIA was down 0.9% to 7,833 points QATAR slipped 0.1% to 10,182 points EGYPT fell 1.7% to 13,538 points BAHRAIN was up 0.3% to 1,538 points OMAN was flat at 4,075 points KUWAIT was up 0.4% to 6,662 points (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)