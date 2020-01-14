MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern stocks gain on financials, Kuwait leads

* Nine of eleven Saudi Banks rise * Aramco closes up at 34.9 riyals * United Wire jumps on FY profit * Qatar National Bank profit up by 4% By Maqsood Alam Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets closed higher on Tuesday with Kuwait leading the gains, bolstered by banking shares amid rising oil prices, while Egypt was supported by top lender Commercial International Bank. Oil prices rose snapping four straight days of declines as the United States and China prepared to sign a preliminary trade deal. Brent crude gained 43 cents, or 0.67%, at $64.63 per barrel by 1036 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 32 cents or 0.4% at $58.40 a barrel. Saudi Arabia's index was up 0.4%. Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.8%, while petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries added 0.5%. State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco closed up 0.3% at 34.9 riyals, offsetting earlier losses during the day. Amongst others, United Wire Factories jumped 5.5% after it reported a surge in its annual profit. In Qatar, the index ended 0.7% up with Qatar Islamic bank climbing 2.9% and Industries Qatar adding 0.8%. Qatar National Bank was up 0.2%. After the market closed, the Gulf's largest lender reported a 4% rise in its annual profit to 14.4 billion riyals ($3.96 billion) beating analysts' forecasts. Kuwait's index, which traded after two sessions of a break following the death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said, closed up 1.9%. Lenders National Bank of Kuwait and Kuwait Finance House increased 2.2% and 1.6% respectively. In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 1.1% with First Abu Dhabi Bank advancing 1.4% and Aldar Properties leaping 3.7%. Dubai’s index was up 1% led by a 2.7% gain in the blue-chip developer Emaar Properties. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index was up 0.4% as market heavyweight Commercial International Bank Egypt added 0.6%, while Orascom Construction gained 0.7% after saying that it added $770 million to its backlog during the fourth quarter. SAUDI ARABIA was up 0.4% to 8,475 points ABU DHABI rose 1.1 % to 5,169 points DUBAI added 1% to 2,803 points QATAR gained 0.6% to 10,637 points EGYPT was up 0.4% to 13,757points KUWAIT increased 1.9 to 7,062 points BAHRAIN rose 1.2% to 1,620 points ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)