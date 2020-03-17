MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses extend losses; banks boost Saudi

* 25 of 30 Egyptian stocks decline * Nine of 11 banks rise in Saudi * Saudi Aramco closes up, at 29.1 riyals * Qatar extends gains on stimulus plan By Ateeq Shariff March 17 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern stocks slid to new multi-year lows on Tuesday, as heightened fears of the coronavirus pandemic weighed on sentiment, while Saudi took a breather after four sessions of losses. The cases of coronavirus in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council reached to 1,042, whereas Bahrain on Monday reported its first death from the virus. The Abu Dhabi index tumbled 6.3%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank losing 9.9% and telecom firm Etisalat shedding 7.1%. In Dubai, the index lost 5%, reaching its lowest since January 2013. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties plunged 10%, while Emirates NBD Bank closed down 5.4%. United Arab Emirates, which reported 98 cases of coronavirus, has urged its citizens abroad to return home due to travel difficulties amid the spread of the virus and suspensions of flights from some countries, state news agency WAM said on Monday, citing the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation. Egypt's index retreated 2.4% with 25 of 30 stocks in the red, including Talaat Mostafa, which slumped 8.9%. Egypt, which has reported 166 cases of coronavirus, will halt all air traffic at its airports from Thursday until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 2.5%, led by a 5.7% rise in National Commercial Bank and a 4.7% gain in Saudi Aramco. On Monday, Aramco's Chief Financial Officer Khalid al-Dabbagh said the company was "very comfortable" with $30 a barrel oil price and that it can meet its dividend commitments and shareholders' expectations even in the current low oil price environment. Qatar's index was up 1.1%, stretching gains for a third session. Heavyweight Industries Qatar gained 3.5%, while Vodafone Qatar ended 3.1% higher. Qatar said on Sunday it would ban non-Qataris from entering the country for two weeks as of Wednesday and announced measures to support the economy including providing 75 billion riyals ($20.55 billion) in financial incentives to the private sector. SAUDI ARABIA rose 2.5% to 6,107 points ABU DHABI slid 6.3% to 3,323 points DUBAI lost 5% to 1,751 points QATAR up 1.1% to 8,521 points EGYPT down 2.4% to 9,202 points BAHRAIN fell 1.1% to 1,380 points OMAN slipped 0.6% to 3,660 points KUWAIT gained 1% to 4,707 points ($1 = 3.6497 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)