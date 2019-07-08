MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets bounce back from early losses, Kuwait rallies

* Riyad Bank gains on higher H1 dividend * Advanced Petrochemical slips on lower Q2 profit * Kuwait rises for the eight straight session * Bank of Sharjah drops on weak Q2 results * Six of seven banks slide in Qatar By Ateeq Shariff July 8 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets recovered from earlier losses on Monday to close higher, with Saudi lifted by financial shares and Kuwait rising for the eighth straight session following MSCI's decision to include the country in its main emerging markets index. The Saudi index gained 0.2% with Al Rajhi Bank rising 0.6% and Riyad Bank adding 1.7% after its board proposed a higher dividend for the first-half of the year. The market is up nearly 13% so far this year in a rally led by foreign investors. Total ownership of Saudi stocks by foreign investors increased to 7.47% by June 30, up from 4.67% at the end of December, stock exchange data shows, reflecting increased active and passive fund flows this year. Advanced Petrochemical fell 0.9% after it posted an over 24% decline in second-quarter profit, which it blamed on a drop in sales volume and product prices. Kuwait's index closed 0.2% higher. The index has surged since MSCI said it would move Kuwaiti equities to its main emerging market index in 2020, a move that could trigger billions of dollars of inflows. Kuwait has outperformed its Gulf peers in anticipation of the MSCI move, gaining nearly 26% year-to-date. Middle Eastern funds plan to continue increasing investments in Kuwait over the next three months, a Reuters poll found earlier this week. The Abu Dhabi index added 0.2% with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank gaining 1.3%. However, Bank Of Sharjah plunged 3.9% after reporting a 38% slump in first-quarter profit. The Dubai index increased 0.3% led by a 2.5% jump in its largest listed developer Emaar Properties. In Egypt, the index gained 0.2% as Egypt Kuwait Holding leapt 5.1% and Talat Mostafa Group Holding was up 1.6%. In Qatar, the index declined 0.7% with Qatar National Bank losing 1.5% and Commercial Bank was down 1.9%. SAUDI ARABIA The index increased 0.2% to 8,827 points ABU DHABI The index edged up 0.2% to 5011 points DUBAI The index rose 0.3% to 2,656 points QATAR The index dropped 0.7% to 10,443 points EGYPT The index up 0.2% to 14,043 points BAHRAIN The index down 0.3% to 1,533 points OMAN The index gained 0.2% to 3,823 points KUWAIT The index added 0.2% to 6,634 points (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)