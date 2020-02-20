MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end higher, Doha Bank lifts Qatar

* Doha Bank sees biggest surge in over a decade * El Sewedy Electric gains on FY earnings, dividend * Talaat Mostafa rises on unit's hotel project By Maqsood Alam Feb 20 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets closed higher on Thursday amid rising oil prices, with Qatar outperforming as Doha Bank jumped after releasing a five-year plan. Oil prices held near one-month highs on Thursday supported by China's efforts to boost its economy, a drop in new coronavirus cases and supply concerns in Venezuela and Libya. Brent crude futures were up 7 cents at $59.19 a barrel by 0939 GMT. In Qatar, the index closed up 0.6% with Doha Bank surging 9.6%, its biggest intra-day rise since May 2009, while Qatar Islamic Bank ended up 0.8%. Doha Bank released a supplementary release to its full year earnings saying it has created a five years strategic plan to address challenging economic conditions. The bank shed over 17% in its last three sessions, after its 2019 net profit dropped to 754 million riyals from 830 million riyals a year earlier. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was up 0.5% as Al Rajhi Bank added 0.9% and Jabal Omar Development jumped 5.8%. Oil giant Saudi Aramco ended up 0.8% at 33.65 riyals ($8.97). Dubai’s index was up 0.4% with Emirates NBD Bank rising 1.6% and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications gaining 1.8%. In Abu Dhabi, the index, however, closed 0.8% down, dragged by banking shares as First Abu Dhabi Bank lost 1.2% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank shed 1.6%. In Egypt, the blue-chip index edged up 0.2%. El Sewedy Electric added rose 2.2% after it reported higher revenue in 2019 and proposed a per share dividend of 0.80 Egyptian pound. Talaat Mostafa Group Holding gained 1.8%. On Wednesday, the company said its unit will build a hotel with an investment cost of about 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($96.59 million) in partnership with Egyptian General Co For Tourism & Hotel. SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.5% to 8,007 points ABU DHABI lost 0.8% to 5,033 points DUBAI gained 0.4% to 2,738 points QATAR added 0.6% to 9,934 points EGYPT edged up 0.2% to 13,721 points BAHRAIN was up 0.3% at 1,669 points OMAN gained 0.4% to 4,192 points KUWAIT rose 1.4% to 6,871 points ($1 = 3.7507 riyals) ($1 = 15.5300 Egyptian pounds) ($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru)