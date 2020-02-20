Market News
February 20, 2020 / 1:53 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end higher, Doha Bank lifts Qatar

Maqsood Alam

3 Min Read

    * Doha Bank sees biggest surge in over a decade
    * El Sewedy Electric gains on FY earnings, dividend
    * Talaat Mostafa rises on unit's hotel project

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets closed higher on Thursday amid rising
oil prices, with Qatar outperforming as Doha Bank jumped after releasing a
five-year plan.
    Oil prices held near one-month highs on Thursday supported by China's
efforts to boost its economy, a drop in new coronavirus cases and supply
concerns in Venezuela and Libya.
    Brent crude futures were up 7 cents at $59.19 a barrel by 0939 GMT.
    In Qatar, the index closed up 0.6% with Doha Bank surging
9.6%, its biggest intra-day rise since May 2009, while Qatar Islamic Bank ended
up 0.8%.
    Doha Bank released a supplementary release to its full year earnings saying
it has created a five years strategic plan to address challenging economic
conditions. 
    The bank shed over 17% in its last three sessions, after its 2019 net profit
dropped to 754 million riyals from 830 million riyals a year earlier.
    Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was up 0.5% as Al Rajhi Bank
 added 0.9% and Jabal Omar Development jumped 5.8%.
    Oil giant Saudi Aramco ended up 0.8% at 33.65 riyals ($8.97).
    Dubai’s index was up 0.4% with Emirates NBD Bank rising
1.6% and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications gaining 1.8%.
    In Abu Dhabi, the index, however, closed 0.8% down, dragged by
banking shares as First Abu Dhabi Bank lost 1.2% and Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank shed 1.6%.
    In Egypt, the blue-chip index edged up 0.2%. El Sewedy Electric
 added rose 2.2% after it reported higher revenue in 2019 and proposed
a per share dividend of 0.80 Egyptian pound.
    Talaat Mostafa Group Holding gained 1.8%. On Wednesday, the
company said its unit will build a hotel with an investment cost of about 1.5
billion Egyptian pounds ($96.59 million) in partnership with Egyptian General Co
For Tourism & Hotel.
    
 SAUDI ARABIA          rose 0.5% to 8,007 points
 ABU DHABI            lost 0.8% to 5,033 points
 DUBAI                  gained 0.4% to 2,738 points
 QATAR                added 0.6% to 9,934 points
 EGYPT                  edged up 0.2% to 13,721 points
 BAHRAIN              was up 0.3% at 1,669 points
 OMAN                 gained 0.4% to 4,192 points
 KUWAIT               rose 1.4% to 6,871 points
 

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

($1 = 15.5300 Egyptian pounds)

($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals)

 (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru)
