FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 11, 2018 / 7:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets open lower on financials, property shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Gulf markets opened lower on Wednesday as financials weighed on Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabian shares, while Qatar and Dubai were slightly down.

Abu Dhabi’s index was down 0.5 percent, pulled down by a 0.4 percent drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and a 0.6 percent decline in Emirates Telecom (Etisalat).

Saudi Arabia shares index were down 0.3 percent with Samba Financial Group falling 1.7 percent and National Commercial Bank shedding 0.8 percent.

Jarir Marketing was up 2.3 percent on the Saudi bourse after reporting an estimated 10 percent increase in second quarter profit.

In Dubai, the index was down 0.1 percent with major developers Emaar Properties falling 1.0 percent and DAMAC Properties 0.9 percent lower.

The Dubai real estate sector has been a drag on the exchange this year with analysts expecting weak property values to fall further on excess supply.

Qatar shares were down 0.1 percent as Commercial Bank fell 1.5 percent and Qatar National Bank (QNB) was 0.3 percent lower.

Bahrain-based broker SICO said in a report QNB could post a net profit of 3.47 billion riyals ($952.90 million) in the second quarter, little changed from a year earlier based on a consensus estimate. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.