MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks dive, Qatar gains on stimulus measures

* Aramco closes down at 27.8 riyals * Yansab slips on ex-dividend * Jarir Marketing falls after showrooms shutdown * Stimulus plan boosts Qatari index By Maqsood Alam March 16 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf shares fell sharply on Monday as stimulus measures, including rate cuts, failed to calm investors worried about the economic damage from the coronavirus that has infected nearly 1,000 people in the region. While Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates announced packages worth $13 billion and $27 billion, respectively on Saturday, Gulf central banks on Monday took cue from the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by 100 basis points to 0%-0.25% target range. Qatar, however, bucked the trend as the government announced measures to support the economy, including providing 75 billion riyals ($20.60 billion) in financial incentives, and a plan to inject up to 10 billion riyals in the local bourse. Denting sentiment further were lower crude oil prices, with Brent crude dropping 10.6% to $30.27 a barrel by 1231 GMT. Saudi Arabia's index slipped 5.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank falling 4.9%. Saudi Aramco closed 3.1% lower at 27.8 riyals ($7.41), a day after it reported a 21% decline in its profit for 2019. Jarir Marketing slumped 7.4% after announcing temporary shutdown of showrooms in shopping centers and Yanbu National Petrochemical (Yansab) dived 9.1% as it traded ex-dividend. The Abu Dhabi index declined 7.8%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank closing down 10%. Dubai's index plunged 6.2%, taking its loss in March so far to 33.4%. Dubai Islamic Bank, whose shareholders approved increasing foreign ownership in the bank to 40%, dropped 8.5%. Emaar Properties fell 9.8%. Qatar's index rose 1.5% with Qatar Islamic Bank jumping 6.5%. "A broad package of measures was announced to ease the cash flow crunch impacting much of the economy from COVID-19 related lockdown. The stimulus is equivalent to 10% of GDP," said Akber Khan, director of asset management at Qatar's Al Rayan Investment. "An injection to the stock market was also announced; assuming the government does not account for 100% of daily volume, buying would continue for several months", Khan added. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's dropped 7.1% with all but one stock trading in the red. Commercial International Bank was down 6.1%. SAUDI ARABIA fell 5.2% to 5,960 ABU DHABI slipped 7.8% to 3,548 DUBAI lost 6.2% to 1,843 QATAR gained 1.5% to 8,431 EGYPT dropped 7.1% to 9,429 BAHRAIN lost 1.4% to 1,395 OMAN fell 1.8% to 3,682 KUWAIT declined 5% to 4,661 ($1 = 3.7526 riyals) (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)