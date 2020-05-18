MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks rise on higher oil prices; Saudi leads gains

* Ten of 11 Saudi banks rise * Samba rises on Q1 profit * Aramco closes over IPO price * El Sewedy extends losses on profit decline By Maqsood Alam May 18 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets rose on Monday, lifted by rising oil prices, led by Saudi Arabia after its banking sector got a boost from upbeat corporate earnings. Oil prices climbed on Monday, supported by output cuts and signs of gradual demand recovery amid easing coronavirus curbs. Brent crude jumped 6.1% at $34.49 a barrel by 1041 GMT. Saudi Arabia's index rose 1.4%, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 1.6%. Samba Financial Group jumped 4.3% after it reported a 19.6% increase in first-quarter net profit, while the country's biggest lender National Commercial Bank rose 2.3% after reporting a 2.1% rise in quarterly profit. Saudi Aramco closed up 1.3% at 32.35 riyals above its initial public offering price of 32 riyals, a mark it last touched on April 12. In Dubai, the index gained 0.4% with its biggest lender Emirates NBD adding 3.2%. Union Properties jumped 3.1% after the real estate developer said it would seek approval from shareholders to utilise statutory reserve to reduce its accumulated losses, which stood at 2.14 billion dirhams ($582.68 million) and represented nearly 50% of the capital at the end of 2019. The Qatari index ended up 0.8%, with Industries Qatar and Qatar Islamic Bank rising 4% and 2.3%, respectively. A decliner was the Abu Dhabi index, down 0.1%, as the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) retreated 0.4%. Reuters reported, through sources, that FAB put on hold discussions to acquire the Egyptian assets of Lebanon's Bank Audi due to difficult market conditions. In Egypt, the index fell 0.8%, dragged down by tobacco firm Eastern Company declining 3.5%. El Sewedy Electric fell 4.8%, its fourth consecutive session of losses, after the cable maker reported a more than 50% plunge in first-quarter net profit. SAUDI ARABIA rose 1.4% to 6,921 points ABU DHABI edged down 0.1% to 4,061 points DUBAI gained 0.4% to 1,920 points QATAR was up 0.8% to 8,765 points EGYPT slipped 0.8% to 10,279 points BAHRAIN rose 0.6% to 1,254 points OMAN edged down 0.3% to 3,427 points KUWAIT was up 1% to 5,196 points ($1 = 3.7560 riyals) ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)