MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Middle Eastern stocks rise; Egypt outperforms

* Telecom Egypt soars on Vodafone's deal * Saudi's NCB gains on strong fourth-quarter profit * SABIC slides after posting fourth-quarter losses By Ateeq Shariff Jan 29 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern stock markets rose on Wednesday, supported by gains in banking shares and recovering oil prices, while Egypt ended a four-day losing streak. Oil prices rose for a second day, recouping some losses after a five-day rout, on talk that OPEC would extend oil output cuts if a new coronavirus hurts demand and on data showing a decline in U.S. stockpiles. Egypt's blue-chip index advanced 1% as Telecom Egypt soared 10% following Vodafone Group's agreement to sell its stake in Egyptian unit, Vodafone Egypt . Telecom Egypt said on Sunday it had no intention of selling its 45% stake in Vodafone Egypt. Stock exchange data showed that Egyptian investors were net buyers of stocks. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index increased 0.2% with Al Rajhi Bank and National Commercial Bank (NCB) rising 1.4% and 1.6%, respectively. The latter reported a higher net profit of 11.4 billion riyals ($3.04 billion) in 2019, compared to 9.59 billion riyals year before. However, the gains were capped by losses at other blue-chip stocks. Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) dropped 1.9% as the chemicals company posted a fourth-quarter loss, compared with profit a year earlier. Elsewhere, Saudi Telecom closed down 1.1%. It rose earlier following its preliminary agreement to buy Vodafone's 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt for $2.39 billion. Dubai's main share index added 0.5%, supported by a 1.4% rise in Dubai Islamic Bank and a 1.1% increase in Emirates NBD Bank. The Qatari index edged up 0.2%. Qatar National Bank gained 1% and Qatar International Islamic Bank closed up 1.4%, a day after it reported a higher full-year profit. The Abu Dhabi index ended 0.3% lower with First Abu Dhabi Bank shedding 0.5% and Etisalat down 0.4%. SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.2% to 8,186 points ABU DHABI lost 0.3% to 5,165 points DUBAI up 0.5% to 2,806 points QATAR added 0.2% to 10,441 points EGYPT up 1% to 13,756 points BAHRAIN gained 0.8% to 1,659 points OMAN slipped 0.2% to 4,079 points KUWAIT was up 0.5% at 7,059 points ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) ($1 = 3.7511 riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)