MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf drops; bank shares lift Saudi index

* Nine of eleven Saudi banks gain * Sipchem surges on share buyback proposal * Qatar snaps a four-day winning streak * 23 of thirty stocks in Egypt decline By Ateeq Shariff Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets were in the red on Monday with Qatar leading losses as oil prices fell, while gains in banking shares supported the Saudi index. Oil prices dropped on Monday after data showed Chinese exports declined for a fourth straight month, sending jitters through a market already concerned about damage to global demand by the trade war between Washington and Beijing. In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index rose a further 0.3%, a day after it saw its biggest gain in a year. On Sunday, the index climbed 2.4% as the kingdom spearheaded a deal on Friday where OPEC and its allies agreed to extend production cuts by 500,000 barrels per day to support oil prices. National Commercial Bank gained 2.2% and Samba Financial Group increased 2.3%. Elsewhere, Sahara International Petrochemical (Sipchem) jumped 4.2% after it's board proposed to purchase up to 10% of ordinary shares and hold them as treasury shares. Qassim Cement climbed 4.1% following its board proposal for a third-quarter cash dividend of 1 riyal per share. Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco is listing its shares on Wednesday on the Saudi exchange after completing the largest IPO on record. Aramco priced its IPO at 32 riyals ($8.53) per share, the top of its indicative range, the company said in a statement last week, raising $25.6 billion and beating Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's record $25 billion listing in 2014. However, the Qatari index lost 1%, snapping four straight days of gains, as declining stocks on the index outnumbered the gainers. The Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank retreated 2.4%, whereas Industries Qatar was down 1.9%. In Dubai, the index fell 0.4% with Emaar Properties shedding 1.5% and logistic firm Aramex down 2.5%. The Abu Dhabi index was also down 0.4% as telecoms firm Etisalat closed 0.9% down, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ended down 1.1%. Egypt's blue-chip index decreased 0.4% with 23 of its 30 stocks declining. EFG Hermes slid 3.4% and Eastern Company eased 1.3%. Exchange data on Monday showed foreign investors as net sellers of Egyptian stocks. ** Bahrain was closed for a public holiday. SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.3% to 8,120 points ABU DHABI fell 0.4% to 5,023 points DUBAI down 0.4% to 2,684 points QATAR declined 1% to 10,277 points EGYPT down 0.4% to 13,443 points OMAN slipped 0.1% to 4,021 points KUWAIT added 0.6% to 6,747 points (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)