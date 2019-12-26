MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf falls but petrochemicals boost Saudi

* Aramco rebounds to 35.4 riyals * Yansab drops on lower H2 dividend * Top lender biggest drag in Abu Dhabi * Financials strong in Egypt By Ateeq Shariff Dec 26 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar fell on Thursday with banking shares leading the way, but petrochemicals helped Saudi Arabia buck the trend. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index reversed earlier losses to close up 0.1%, with Saudi Basic Industries gaining 1.3% and state-owned Aramco 0.4% higher at 35.4 riyals ($9.44). On Tuesday, Aramco said IPO bookrunner Goldman Sachs may make additional purchases of the oil giant's shares to support the price of the stock. The so-called stabilisation period will end on Jan. 9, but so far no transactions have been executed. Yanbu National Petrochemicals (Yansab) fell 1.8% after its board proposed a lower second-half dividend this year. In Abu Dhabi, the index slipped 1% with the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank down 1.2% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank off 0.9%. Telecoms firm Etisalat decreased 1.2%. Dubai's index fell 0.3% with the country's largest sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank and Dubai Investments shedding 0.9% and 1.5%, respectively. The UAE's central bank on Wednesday said it expected gross domestic product to increase by 2% in the fourth quarter from the same period last year, state news agency WAM reported. The Qatari index edged down 0.2% with Qatar Islamic Bank ending 0.7% lower and Qatar National Bank 0.5% lower. However, the index found some support from Commercial Bank , which leapt 4.2%. Egypt's blue-chip index traded 1% higher with gainers outnumbering losers. Commercial International bank rose 1.8% and Cairo for Investment and Real Estate Development jumped 4.3%. Egypt's current account deficit narrowed to $1.382 billion in July to September 2019 from $2.012 billion in the same period a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday. Net foreign direct investment inflows during the period, which is the first quarter of Egypt's 2019/2020 financial year, rose to $2.353 billion from $1.415 billion a year earlier. SAUDI ARABIA edged up 0.1% to 8,353 points ABU DHABI dropped 1% to 5,050 points DUBAI lost 0.3% to 2,765 points QATAR slipped 0.2% to 10,426 points EGYPT rose 1% to 13,885 points BAHRAIN edged up 0.1% to 1,604 points OMAN eased 0.2% to 3,866 points KUWAIT was down 0.4% at 6,926 points ($1 = 3.7518 riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, Kirsten Donovan)