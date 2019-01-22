MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil hurts most of Gulf, blue-chips push down Egypt

* Saudi's Alujain enjoys best day in 14 months * Saudi Steel Pipes has best one-day rise in over 4-1/2 months * 21 of 30 stocks on Egypt's index fall * Lender Masraf Al Raya weighs on Qatar index By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan Jan 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market traded flat on Tuesday after a sharp fall in oil prices, while Egypt's index was pulled down by its blue-chip shares, mirroring a wider decline in emerging markets. Saudi's main index was unchanged after inching up earlier in the session, with petrochemical investor Alujain jumping its 10 percent limit to enjoy its best one-day gain in two years. The firm provided an update on the fire at its affiliate's plant. The fire, which broke out on Oct. 2 at its unit's NATPET plant, halted production. Alujain now expects the plant to start operating all units by the end of September. Saudi Steel Pipes leapt 8.4 percent in active trade. The company said Tenaris completed the acquisition of 47.8 percent of its shares and appointed Mariano Armincol Lamazares as its new Chief Executive. The Egyptian blue-chip index lost 0.7 percent, with 21 of its 30 stocks declining. Non-Arab foreigners were the net sellers of stocks during this session, according to data on the exchange website. El Sewedy Electric dropped 2.3 percent and Eastern Co lost 2.4 percent. In Dubai, the index, which has fallen 1.4 percent this month, dipped 0.2 percent, hurt by its banks and property shares. Dubai property prices have fallen since a mid-2014 peak, hurt by weaker oil prices and muted sales. Its largest bank Emirates NBD was down 1.7 percent and Emaar Development fell 2.3 percent. Qatar's index shed 0.3 percent, pulled down by its energy stocks as oil prices fell nearly 2 percent. Lender Masraf Al Raya was the biggest loser of the day, declining 1.4 percent despite reporting a 6.8 percent increase in its fourth-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations, in line with forecasts. Abu Dhabi's index was flat, with Methaq Takaful Insurance jumping 11.5 percent. SAUDI The index was flat at ARABIA 8,399 points DUBAI The index dipped 0.2 pct to 2,494 points QATAR The index lost 0.3 pct to 10,687 points ABU DHABI The index was flat at 4,956 points EGYPT The index fell 0.7 pct 13,475 points KUWAIT The index inched up 0.2 pct to 5,501 points OMAN The index was up 0.1 pct at 4,182 points BAHRAIN The index was up 0.2 pct at 1,352 points (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)