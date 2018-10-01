FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 8:10 AM / in 2 hours

MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices continue to support Saudi, most of Gulf inches up

2 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets rose slightly in quiet morning trade on Monday with oil prices hovering near their highest levels in nearly four years ahead of U.S. sanctions against Iran that will go into effect next month.

The Saudi Arabian index was up 0.2 percent after an hour of trade, boosted by petrochemical and bank stocks. Saudi Basic Industries rose 0.2 percent while Alinma Bank was up 1.5 percent.

Alinma Investment Co, a unit of Alinma Bank, signed an agreement with Saudi Real Estate Co to establish a real estate fund that will develop three sites in Riyadh with a value of 1.5 billion riyals ($409 million). Saudi Real Estate jumped 3.3 percent.

The Dubai index inched up 0.3 percent, helped by a 1.0 percent gain in Emaar Properties and a 1.6 percent rise by Dubai Investments.

Abu Dhabi’s index also rose marginally, aided by a 1.4 percent gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank. The main index was up 0.5 percent.

In Qatar, the index climbed 0.2 percent, boosted by bank and real estate stocks. Barwa Real Estate rose 1.1 percent and Masraf Al Raya was up 0.7 percent after saying it would disclose its third-quarter results on Oct. 15. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

