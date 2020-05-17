MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices, corporate earnings boost Saudi shares

* Aramco closes at 31.95 riyals * NCB, Riyad Bank gain on earnings * Air Arabia rises despite lower Q1 profit * DFM sees sharpest intraday rise in over a decade By Maqsood Alam May 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks rose sharply on Sunday buoyed by jump in oil prices and positive corporate earnings, while Dubai was up on news about potential financial support from Abu Dhabi. U.S. crude prices jumped 7% on Friday and Brent crude settled 4.4% up at $32.50 a barrel as demand showed signs of picking up with countries easing travel restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Saudi Arabia's index closed 1.6% higher led by Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Aramco which rose 2% a 1.8%, respectively. Saudi Aramco closed at 31.95 riyals, slightly below its initial public offering price of 32 riyals. National Commercial Bank (NCB) advanced 2.8% after reporting a 2.1% rise in first-quarter profit and Riyad Bank rose 2.9% as its net special commission and fee income increased 7.3%. Dubai's index rose 0.9% as Dubai Financial Market surged 14.9% to its sharpest intraday rise since 13 October 2008, while Dubai Investment added 3.6%. Reuters reported, citing sources, that the governments of Abu Dhabi and Dubai were discussing ways to prop up Dubai's economy by linking assets in the two emirates, with Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala likely to play a key role in any deal. Dubai denied being in talks with Abu Dhabi for support from Mubadala. The Abu Dhabi index inched down 0.1% with telecoms firm Etisalat losing 0.3% and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank gaining 0.9%. The Qatari index closed 0.4% down as Masraf al Rayan shed 1.4% and Industries Qatar slipped 1.2%. In Egypt, the blue-chip index was up 0.7% as the market heavyweight Commercial International Bank Egypt rose 1.2%. Egypt's central bank left its main interest rates on hold on Thursday, balancing a growth slowdown with an unexpected uptick in inflation. Egypt, which cut growth target to 4.2% from 5.6% for the current fiscal year which ends in June, reported an uptick in annual inflation to 5.9% in April from 5.1% in March. SAUDI ARABIA rose 1.6% to 6,825 points ABU DHABI edged down 0.1% to 4,065 points DUBAI gained 0.9% to 1,911 points QATAR lost 0.4% to 8,699 points EGYPT was up 0.7% to 10,357 points BAHRAIN was up 0.4% to 1,246 points OMAN was up 0.5% to 3,438 points KUWAIT rose 2.4% to 5,147 points ($1 = 3.7560 riyals) (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry)