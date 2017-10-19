FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Q3 profit rise at Riyad Bank could support Saudi bank stocks
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 2 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Q3 profit rise at Riyad Bank could support Saudi bank stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Saudi bank shares could be buoyed on Thursday by better than expected third-quarter earnings from Riyad Bank, the kingdom’s fourth-largest bank by assets.

Investors are awaiting results from Saudi Arabia’s other lenders after Riyad Bank reported a 47.7 percent rise in profit as income from investments and fees and commission rose.

The positive results follow Saudi’s Alinma Bank on Sunday beating analysts’ estimates with a 3 percent profit rise.

Qatar bank stocks will also be in focus after Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state’s largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, reported a 10.9 percent jump in third-quarter net, in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Results on Thursday included Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. , which reported a 140.9 percent rise in third-quarter profit to 381.0 million riyals, and Saudi Automotive Services Co , which posted a 36.6 percent profit rise to 9.1 million riyals.

Asian stocks rose to near decade highs on Thursday, while oil prices were stable, supported by ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.