June 3 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Qatar and Egypt rose on Monday, while other Gulf markets, including Saudi Arabia, are closed for the Eid ul-Fitr holiday. QATAR The index .QSI rose 1.5 % to 10,319 points EGYPT The index .EGX30 gained 0.7% to 13,789 points BAHRAIN The index .BAX was flat at 1,435 points OMAN The index .MSI edged up 0.1% to 3,942 points KUWAIT The index .BKP was up 0.8% to 6,276 points (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru, Editing by Ed Osmond)