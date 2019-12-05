MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar outperforms Gulf markets as Egypt retreats

* Mesaieed gains after tax exemption * Anaam surges on capital increase * Sidi Kerir sees biggest fall in over 2-months * Financials weak in Dubai, Abu Dhabi By Ateeq Shariff Dec 5 (Reuters) - Qatar outperformed other Gulf stock markets Thursday, while the Egypt bourse slipped as most of its blue-chip stocks fell. The Qatari index rose 0.8%, with Qatar Islamic Bank up 3% and Mesaieed Petrochemical 0.8% higher after it said it had received an income tax exemption and a tax refund of 170 million riyals ($46.7 million). In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index rose 0.4% with National Commercial Bank and Riyad Bank gaining 2% and 1.7% respectively. Elsewhere, Anaam Holding soared 9.9%, the top gainer on the index, a day after its board proposed a capital increase through a rights issue. Meanwhile Saudi Aramco's bookrunners have recommended pricing its initial public offering at 32 riyals ($8.5) per share, the top of an indicated price range, Reuters reported, citing three sources familiar with the deal. Egypt's blue-chip index was off 0.1% as Sidi Kerir Petrochemical fell 6.8%, its biggest drop since late-September. The firm said that its estimated investment budget for 2020 is 6.88 billion Egyptian pounds ($428.39 million). In Dubai, the index closed flat as developer Emaar Properties gained 0.7% while Emirates NBD Bank was down 0.4%. The Abu Dhabi index was also flat with Emirates Telecommunications adding 0.4%, but Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was off 0.9%. Growth in United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector slowed to a 10-year low in November and companies saw the first monthly decline in new orders on record, a survey showed. SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.4% to 7,906 points ABU DHABI was flat at 5,047 points DUBAI was also flat at 2,695 points QATAR rose 0.8% to 10,358 points EGYPT down 0.1% to 13,622 points BAHRAIN added 0.2% to 1,547 points OMAN slipped 0.3% to 4,029 points KUWAIT was up 0.2% at 6,656 points ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals) ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) ($1 = 16.0600 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)