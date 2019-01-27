MIDEAST STOCKS-SABIC weighs on Saudi, most major Gulf markets mixed

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock index was little changed at Sunday’s open, with Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) weighing on the market.

SABIC was down 0.7 percent after reporting a drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 3.24 billion riyals ($863.88 million)versus 3.7 billion riyals a year ago.

The company attributed the fall to lower average selling prices and a decrease in the share of the results of associates and joint ventures.

Dubai’s index was up 0.1 percent as real estate giant Emaar Properties added 0.2 percent and DAMAC Properties rose 1.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s main index was up 0.5 percent, boosted by financials as Union National Bank rose 3.7 percent and First Abu Dhabi Bank 0.8 percent.

The Qatar index fell 0.1 percent, dragged down by the industrial sector as Industries Qatar fell 0.5 percent and Qatar Gas Transport slipped 0.8 percent. ($1 = 3.7505 riyals) (Reporting by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)