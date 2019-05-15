MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia up on banks, weak earnings hurt Dubai

* All Saudi banks gain on MSCI inclusion * DAMAC Properties hits life-time low * Arabtec, Aldar decline on weak Q1 results * 26 of 30 stocks on Egypt's index fall * Mesaieed highest since June 2015 By Ateeq Shariff May 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose moderately on Wednesday, lifted by its banking shares following index provider MSCI's decision to include multiple lenders, while Dubai was pressured by a string of disappointing corporate earnings. Saudi Arabia's index increased 1.3% with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 2.1% and Alinma Bank rising 2.6%, while National Commercial Bank was up 0.9%. "The 10% to 15% correction in large caps especially the top banks made them look pretty reasonable in terms of valuations," said Vrajesh Bhandari portfolio manager at Al Mal Capital. "And therefore, we are seeing interest in these names before the MSCI inclusion gets effected later this month (potentially) driving in $7 billion to the market. Having said that, investors need to have a close eye on geo-political factors." The index fell as much as 2.1% on Tuesday after drone attacks but recovered to close 0.1% higher. Saudi Arabia said drones had struck oil pumping stations two days after its oil tankers were sabotaged off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. "With rising tensions between Iran and the U.S., and with significant naval build-up in the region, markets are sensitive to news and can be tipped by the smallest signs of a conflict," said Mihir Kapadia, chief executive officer of Sun Global Investments. In Dubai, the index closed 1.1% lower with real estate firm Emaar Properties dropping 2.3%. Arabtec Holding plunged 7%, its biggest intraday loss since mid-November, as its first-quarter profit halved to 31.8 million dirhams ($8.66 million) from 63.6 million dirhams the year before. DAMAC Properties lost 2.9% after it posted a 94% drop in its first-quarter net profit. A slump in the Dubai property market hurt the company, which reported its smallest net profit since going public in 2015. Amusement park operator DXB Entertainment declined 5.1% on a wider first-quarter loss. Its aim to reach an EBITDA break-even by the second half of 2020 was challenging, considering weak first-quarter revenue growth and footfall, Arqaam Capital said in a note. Egypt's blue-chip index, declined 1.5% with El Sewedy Electric shedding 3.5% and Eastern Company was down 1.5%. The Abu Dhabi index fell 0.5%, led by a 0.6% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). Index provider MSCI decided against increasing FAB's foreign inclusion factor, despite the lender raising its foreign ownership limit to 40% from 25%. Aldar Properties dipped 2.3% after the realtor reported a drop in its first-quarter profit. Qatar's blue chip index added 0.7% with Mesaieed Petrochemical soaring 9.5%, to reach its highest in nearly four years. On Tueday, MSCI included Mesaieed and Qatar Fuel in the index review. Qatar Fuel was down 0.2%. SAUDI ARABIA The index was up 1.3% at 8,481 points ABU DHABI The index dropped 0.5% to 4,778 points DUBAI The index fell 1.1% to 2,584 points QATAR The index added 0.7% to 9,864 points EGYPT The index declined 1.5% to 13,809 points BAHRAIN The index was flat at 1,409 points OMAN The index was also flat at 3,828 points KUWAIT The index rose 0.2% to 6,011 points ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)