MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls in early trading after account of Khashoggi death

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock index were down 3.5 percent in early trading on Sunday after the kingdom said Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi died in a fight at its consulate in Istanbul.

Al Rajhi Bank fell 2.4 percent, while Saudi Basic Industries Corp dropped 3.7 percent. The Saudi index slumped as much as 3.5 percent in early trading.

U.S. President Donald Trump joined European leaders on Saturday in pushing Saudi Arabia for more answers about Jamal Khashoggi after Riyadh acknowledged that the journalist died more than two weeks ago at its consulate in Istanbul. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Saeed Azhar)