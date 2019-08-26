MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi inches up as trade tensions ease, cheaper valuations lift UAE

* Saudi, Abu Dhabi snap 3-day losing streaks * Financials strong in Abu Dhabi * Real estate leads gains in Dubai * Industries Qatar weighs on Qatar * Top lender COMI drags Egypt By Shakeel Ahmad Aug 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stocks bounced back from earlier losses on Monday with the United States and China seeking to soothe trade tensions, while markets in the United Arab Emirates rose after recent sell-offs made stock valuations more attractive. Beijing called for calm and U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a trade deal between the world's two largest economies after markets fell in response to new tariffs from both countries. Oil prices also rose on the concillatory signs, following losses incurred after both the sides had levelled more tariffs on each other's exports. The Saudi index was up 0.2% after falling in previous three sessions with Banque Saudi Fransi gaining 2.1% and Saudi Electricity adding 2.8%. Abu Dhabi's index rebounded 0.6% after three consecutive days of losses, with Emirates Telecom increasing 0.6% and market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank edging up 0.5%. A Qatari regulator said on Sunday it had fined First Abu Dhabi Bank 200 million Qatari riyals ($55 million) for obstructing an ongoing investigation into suspected market manipulation, a charge the bank later denied. Dubai's index closed 0.5% higher, led by 1% rise in the emirate's blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and 0.6% gain in Dubai Islamic Bank. "The UAE is doing rather well and I attribute that to the fact that both Dubai and Abu Dhabi have lost 6% to 7% this month alone from a benign starting point," said Vrajesh Bhandari, senior portfolio manager at Al Mal Capital. "Therefore, valuations are reasonable, especially for companies that have reported healthy second quarter results," Bhandari added. "Investors are adding exposure to high quality companies." However he cautioned that it was necessary to keep a close eye on global factors such as the U.S.-China trade talks, Oil prices and interest rates that are likely to guide short-term market direction. The Qatar index fell 0.3% with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank shedding 1% and Industries Qatar dropping 1.4%. Egypt's blue-chip index fell 0.4% with its top lender Commercial International Bank dropping 1.2%. SAUDI ARABIA The index was up 0.2% at 8,258 points ABU DHABI The index rose 0.6% to 4,997 points DUBAI The index gained 0.5% to 2,729 points QATAR The index lost 0.3% to 9,788 points EGYPT The index fell 0.4% to 14,291 points BAHRAIN The index was down 0.2% at 1,531 points OMAN The index was flat at 3,927 points KUWAIT The index rose 0.5% to 6,527 points (Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)