MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf lower as China virus fears mount

* All Saudi Arabian banks decline * Emirates NBD drops on poor Q4 earnings * ADCB posts lower Q4 financials * 28 of thirty Egyptian stocks drop By Ateeq Shariff Jan 27 (Reuters) - Middle East stocks slipped, with Saudi Arabia hardest hit on Monday, mirroring drops in oil prices and global shares on concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Saudi Arabia's energy minister said it is closely monitoring developments in global oil markets resulting from "gloomy expectations" regarding the possible impact on the Chinese and global economy, as well as on the oil market. The death toll in China has risen to 81 and the virus spread to more than 10 countries, including France, Japan and the United States. The total number of confirmed cases in China rose about 30% from the previous day, to 2,744. But some experts suspect the number of infected people is much higher. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index tumbled 1.8%, extending losses for a fifth-day. National Commercial Bank slid 3.1%, while Al Rajhi Bank fell 1.2%. Brent crude fell by $1.95 a barrel, or 3.2%, to $58.75 by 1128 GMT, its lowest since late October and the biggest intra-day fall since Jan. 8. In Dubai, the index tumbled 1.2%, with Dubai Islamic Bank shedding 1.7%, while Emirates NBD Bank was down 1.1% following a 15% plunge in fourth-quarter net profit on higher impairment charges. The Abu Dhabi index retreated 1.2%, led by a 1.4% drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank, ahead of its board meeting to approve financials. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank fell 2.8% after it reported fourth-quarter net profit of 1.05 billion dirhams ($286 million), down from 1.24 billion a year earlier. Qatar's index declined 0.9% as Qatar National Bank and Commercial Bank dropped 1% and 2%, respectively. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index dipped 0.6%, with 28 of thirty stocks ending in the red, including Commercial International Bank, which lost 0.6%. SAUDI ARABIA slid 1.8% to 8,178 points ABU DHABI dropped 1.2% to 5,167 points DUBAI fell 1.2% to 2,789 points QATAR declined 0.9% to 10,489 points EGYPT eased 0.6% to 13,640 points BAHRAIN slipped 0.1% to 1,647 points OMAN lost 0.3% to 4,071 points KUWAIT was down 1% at 7,000 points ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)