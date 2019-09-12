MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market extends losing streak, Egypt up again

* Banks weigh as Saudi index falls for third day * Qatar snaps four-day winning streak * Egypt’s Eastern extends gains on dividend * Financials drag on Abu Dhabi By Maqsood Alam Sept 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks widened losses on Thursday, having hit an eight-month low in the previous session, while Egypt’s blue-chip index rose for a third day after inflation dropped to a multi-year low in August. The Saudi index closed 0.3% down in its third straight day of losses. Riyad Bank shed 1.8% and the kingdom’s largest lender, National Commercial Bank, lost 1.2%. The market fell as much as 2.5% on Wednesday, wiping out all its gains this year before clawing back some losses to close 0.4% up in the year to date. With Thursday’s losses, the market is now trading only 0.1% higher than the start of the year. It jumped as much as 20% between January and May, led by foreign investors who have been net buyers on the entry of Saudi stocks into the MSCI and FTSE Russell emerging market indexes. However, some Saudi stocks became overvalued, with the kingdom’s slowing economy teetering on the brink of contraction, prompting investors to pull most shares down from lofty valuations. Riyadh has been encouraging companies to list on the domestic stock market to deepen Saudi Arabia’s capital markets as part of reforms aimed at reducing the kingdom’s reliance on oil revenue. The kingdom has experienced a revival in IPOs this year with more are at planning stage, including global oil giant Saudi Aramco ( IPO-ARMO.SE